The ACC presidents approved an 11-game schedule which will include 10 conference opponents and one non-conference opponent. The league will not have divisions this year and will include Notre Dame as a member that can compete for the 2020 ACC Championship.

Wolfpack Nation,

Late this afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference approved an adjusted 2020 football season format, as well as announcements regarding additional Fall sports. While we know the football format and who our opponents will be, we do not have an adjusted schedule to announce at this time. We will provide additional details on our adjusted schedule once it has been finalized. The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans is our absolute and unconditional priority. Should fans be permitted this fall, we will be implementing new procedures and protocols to help ensure a safe environment.

Reduced Capacity at Carter-Finley Stadium: Although no decisions have been made on fan attendance at this time, it is highly likely that a reduction of capacity for Carter-Finley Stadium will be necessary pending state guidelines. We have prepared for numerous scenarios and will provide detailed communications once final decisions have been made. With the rapidly changing environment, we plan to use time to our advantage as much as possible in making informed decisions.

Mobile ticketing: Beginning this fall, NC State Athletics will transition to mobile-only ticketing for all home ticketed events. The move to mobile ticketing provides fans the safest, contact-free entry to all venues and will allow for expedited distribution of tickets to our fans once a decision has been made on attendance this fall. This move will also provide the necessary flexibility to quickly turn around tickets should there be any adjustments or impacts to upcoming scheduling. Our ticket office will provide additional details in the coming weeks, but you can read more on this initiative by clicking HERE.

Season Ticket Holders: Once a final decision has been made on fan attendance, our ticket office will provide a detailed communication outlining the options available to season ticket holders and the process for each of those options. For the most up-to-date information on your season tickets, including answers to frequently asked questions, HERE.

We appreciate your patience, flexibility and steadfast support of our student-athletes with your ticket purchases and Wolfpack Club contributions as we navigate through the uncertainty. We will provide updates as decisions are made in the coming weeks. As I said above, we plan to use time to our advantage as much as possible in making informed decisions.

Be well,

Boo