The ACC member presidents approved a football schedule model Wednesday which will include 10 conference games and one non-conference game. Notre Dame, a member of the ACC in every sport except football and ice hockey, will be considered a football league member this season and can compete for the conference championship.

The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced.



Notably, NC State will play only three games against opponents in its traditional Atlantic division and has a game scheduled against every team in the Coastal division. The Wolfpack will host Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami and Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium in home matchups. It will also travel to North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech for road games.

NC State will host five conference games at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2020. (Ken Martin)

Here is the information provided about football from the ACC release: -The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12 -The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference) -All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC -The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates -There will be one division -Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game -All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions -The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage -All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team -The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future