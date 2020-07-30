The ACC released its football schedule Wednesday after months of speculation about how a season may look in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. NC State, along with the rest of the ACC member schools, is scheduled to play an 11-game schedule that includes 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup. The Wolfpacker broke down the Pack's unique 2020 schedule:

1. Welcome to the Coastal

NC State will play all seven teams in the ACC Coastal Division in the 2020 football schedule. Only three of its 10 conference games will come against opponents in the Atlantic division in which it's a member of. This should give reason to celebrate for Wolfpack fans. Ever since the ACC football divisions were created, the Pack faithful howled about the challenge of having to face traditional conference powers Clemson and Florida State on an annual basis. It's important to note that divisions will have no impact on ACC football in 2020. The conference is being treated as one division with all 15 teams competing for the top two spots in the league standings with a chance to play in the ACC Championship game on the line. If this one-year experiment turns out to be a success, the league could consider a format without divisions moving forward.

2. No Clemson

For the first time since 1970, NC State will not face Clemson in a regular season football contest. The traditional ACC rivalry known as the Textile Bowl has been played 88 times since 1899. While the Wolfpack has given the Tigers some close calls in recent years, avoiding the road trip to Death Valley tremendously lightens the load of the conference schedule. Since 2004, Clemson has won 15 of its 16 meetings against NC State.

3. No Notre Dame or Louisville either

Notre Dame and Louisville, arguably the two best teams in the conference behind Clemson, are notably not included in the Wolfpack's ACC schedule. While the Pack was not originally scheduled to face Notre Dame, its season opener was supposed to be against Atlantic division foe Louisville in a Thursday night road matchup. NC State is the only team in the ACC that is not scheduled to face either Clemson or Notre Dame.

4. Tobacco Road round-robin

A state champion could be crowned in the ACC this season with all four of the league's North Carolina schools scheduled to face one another in 2020. NC State plays UNC and Wake Forest on an annual basis, but the Pack is only scheduled to face Duke once every six years due to divisional alignments. The last time the Wolfpack swept the Tobacco Road trio came in 2008 when it beat Duke, Wake Forest and North Carolina in consecutive weeks.

5. Unfamiliar faces

NC State's 2020 schedule will present several conference opponents with unfamiliar faces. The Wolfpack hasn't played: -Duke since 2013 -Virginia Tech since 2015 -Miami since 2016 -Pittsburgh since 2017

6. Travel miles breakdown

Distance in miles to each scheduled road game: -North Carolina (23 miles) -Virginia (188 miles) -Virginia Tech (186 miles) -Pittsburgh (496 miles) -Syracuse (639 miles) Total: 1,532 miles

7. Will Mississippi State remain the non-conference game?

The league's schedule release offered no insight as to who the Pack's lone non-conference game will come against. For now, Mississippi State remains the favorite as an originally scheduled game set to take place Sept. 12 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The ACC is incentivized to keep its scheduled games against the SEC with the traditional in-state rivalries between the two conferences, but it's not a foregone conclusion that NC State will keep its game with the Bulldogs. Don't be surprised to see another opponent slide into the non-conference slot considering the uncertainty of this season.

8. Original schedule/new schedule crossover dates

Games that were already on NC State's original schedule: -Duke -Florida State -Wake Forest -@ North Carolina -@ Syracuse Lost games from original schedule: -@ Clemson -@ Louisville -Boston College Games added in new schedule: -Georgia Tech -Miami -@ Virginia -@ Virginia Tech -@ Pittsburgh

9. Opponents by state