NC State Wolfpack football’s 22-player 2015 recruiting class was ranked No. 35 nationally by Rivals.com and was seventh in the ACC (eighth if you use the metric of average-star-per-player).

Over a series of stories, The Wolfpacker is going to look back at the class to give it a final grade, even if it is not technically finished since Tyrone Riley, who converted from defensive end to offensive tackle, has been granted a sixth season of eligibility and will play this year, if there is a season.

We began our analysis with a review of the top five storylines that emerged from the 2015 class.

Now is a player-by-player rundown of the class.