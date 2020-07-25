The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, July 25.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Jonas Pope IV of the News & Observer joins the show
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football's Class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros on MLB Opening Day Rosters
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 40
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 41
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commit Lyndon Cooper is dependable and versatile
• The Wolfpacker — Matt's weekly matters: Recruiting Georgia has been good to Pack football
• The Wolfpacker — JC safety Rakeim Ashford to enroll at NC State
• GoPack.com — McNeill Named to 2020 College Football Freaks List
• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Catching up with former Wolfpack MF Nazmi Albadawi
• GoPack.com — Pack specialists named to award watch lists
• The News & Observer — ACC’s financials, including lowest Power 5 payouts to schools, a window into its past
Tweets Of The Day
ACC’s top scheduling model is 10 league games plus 1 nonconference foe, sources told @Stadium. In this format if Notre Dame plays 10 ACC teams, results would count in ACC standings, sources said. Unknown if ND could earn ACC’s Orange Bowl bid. This needs ACC presidential approval— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2020
Wolfpack Nation! It’s been an honor to be home! I thank you and hope to see you all again soon #ProudAlum #GoPack— Coach Simon L. Harris ™ (@Pack2Relentless) July 24, 2020
Thanks to @JaceyZembal of @TheWolfpacker for speaking to @RussBowenWNCN for yesterday's story https://t.co/zf8jbcsDmJ— CBS 17 (@WNCN) July 24, 2020
Happy Birthday WIN!!!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2020
Mommy & Daddy Love You!
Win Harrison Wilson
7.23.2020
8lbs 1 oz.
❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/72lxcTMKVN
Only three more classes left until I am a college graduate 🙏🏿— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) July 24, 2020
Special thanks to @JEPopeIV, the new NC State beat reporter for the News & Observer, for joining the podcast this afternoon.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) July 24, 2020
Tune in to hear us break down expectations for college football this fall and whether or not he believes in NC State 💩.
https://t.co/mb1gXi9AoB
Pete spot-on as ever. Eight + 1 also on table. League presidents next scheduled to meet Wednesday. https://t.co/ehSHNE5sfU— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) July 24, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook