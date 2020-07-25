Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter welcome on new NC State beat reporter Jonas Pope IV of the News & Observer to discuss:

-His decision to cover the Wolfpack and what he looks forward to

-Expectations of college football this fall

-Season forecast for Pack football

-Whether or not he believes in NC State "stuff"

-The trajectory of the Wolfpack women's basketball program

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.