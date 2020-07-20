The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 20.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's all-decommit football team: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, fourth edition: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 45
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pro Carl Peterson makes cut at Memorial, first since 2017
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 46
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, fourth edition: Offense
Tweets Of The Day
NC State just offered 2023 John Marshall wing Dennis Parker.— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 19, 2020
Parker is one of the more promising freshman found along the east coast. @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/6HUyzjIAgj
5⭐️ Matthew Cleveland will announce his commitment on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET. https://t.co/tKp6vuvPH3— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) July 19, 2020
The best comp I heard Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) was JT Terrell ...— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) July 19, 2020
Some guys are a walking bucket. @Tgetsbuckss23 is a walking 3-pt BUCKET! @PackMensBball @CoachKeattsNCSU https://t.co/h0yQ48AFvU— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 19, 2020
Pack Pro Pettersson was getting it done Sunday despite nearly impossible conditions. 🇸🇪 https://t.co/kFNqKC33bD— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 20, 2020
MVP goes to Travis Shaw @cheesy_Trav18 for the Greensboro Warriors! #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/BS4mVpPBp0— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 18, 2020
The Classic Lefty BANGOUT from TERQUAVION SMITH @Tgetsbuckss23 . The NC State commit is once again a top scorer in Big Shots Nationals #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/Sqw2Z3E3Y8— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 19, 2020
Video Of The Day
