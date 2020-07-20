 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 20
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 20

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 20.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's all-decommit football team: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, fourth edition: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 45

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pro Carl Peterson makes cut at Memorial, first since 2017

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 46

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker mock class, fourth edition: Offense

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}