Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 20.

NC State just offered 2023 John Marshall wing Dennis Parker. Parker is one of the more promising freshman found along the east coast. @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/6HUyzjIAgj

5⭐️ Matthew Cleveland will announce his commitment on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET. https://t.co/tKp6vuvPH3

The best comp I heard Terquavion Smith ( @Tgetsbuckss23 ) was JT Terrell ...

Some guys are a walking bucket. @Tgetsbuckss23 is a walking 3-pt BUCKET! @PackMensBball @CoachKeattsNCSU https://t.co/h0yQ48AFvU

Pack Pro Pettersson was getting it done Sunday despite nearly impossible conditions. 🇸🇪 https://t.co/kFNqKC33bD

MVP goes to Travis Shaw @cheesy_Trav18 for the Greensboro Warriors! #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/BS4mVpPBp0

The Classic Lefty BANGOUT from TERQUAVION SMITH @Tgetsbuckss23 . The NC State commit is once again a top scorer in Big Shots Nationals #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/Sqw2Z3E3Y8

