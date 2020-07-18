Former NC State men's golfer Carl Pettersson has always taken kindly to Muirfield Village, the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course in Dublin, Ohio, where the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament is currently being played. Pettersson, a two-time All-American during his time with the Wolfpack in the late 1990s, received a sponsor invite to play in this week's Memorial Tournament as a past champion of the event in 2006. Self-coined the "Swedish redneck," Pettersson is a native of Sweden but moved to the United States as a teenager and attended Grimsley High in Greensboro (N.C.), junior college in Alabama and later NC State, where he finished his college career.

NC State alum Carl Pettersson is tied for 31st at even-par entering Saturday at the 2020 Memorial Tournament. (Memorial Tournament)

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder turned pro in 2000 and has accumulated six tournament victories on the PGA Tour along with one on the European Tour. Once ranked the No. 26 player in the world in 2006, Pettersson has fallen outside of the top 2,000 of the Offical World Golf Rankings after failing to make a cut on the PGA Tour since 2017. However, at the Memorial on Thursday and Friday, Pettersson made the cut with room to spare after turning in a 36-hole score of even-par. Entering Saturday morning, he was tied for 31st with American golfer Scottie Scheffler, three strokes above the cut line of 3-over-par. His inclusion at Muirfield Village this week marks the first tournament he's participated in thus far in the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. The last time he played a PGA Tour event was Oct. 25, 2018, in the Sanderson Farms Championship where he missed the cut at 12-over-par. His last made cut on Tour came on July 28, 2017, at the RBC Canadian Open where he finished tied for 70th at 3-under-par for the 72-hole tournament. This week marks Pettersson's 16th time playing in the Memorial Tournament, a Tour stop he's grown quite comfortable with over his 20-year pro career. He's made the cut 10 times there, has placed Top 10 twice and won his second-career tournament at the event in 2006.

Former NC State golfer Carl Pettersson with the RBC Heritage trophy in 2012, his last PGA Tour victory. (Getty Images)

