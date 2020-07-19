We have projected a range of 23-25 likely recruits to be signed by NC State in 2021. On defense, we are currently projecting 13 players, a bump by one over our third edition. Offensively we have 11 players projected.

Each month, The Wolfpacker will be updating its mock class for the NC State Wolfpack football program. This is edition No. 4 for the offense.

Since the third mock class, we correctly projected three players that have since committed to NC State.

Among the highlights on defense:

• A new name on the defensive line to our mock class.

• Adding a cornerback to the list.

• Projecting a pair of prominent in-state targets to the Wolfpack.

Click here to see the fourth edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for defense.

To view the mock class you need to be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to view details on a new 60-day free trial.