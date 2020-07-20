Last week, The Wolfpacker did its all-flip teams for NC State Wolfpack football on offense and defense. Now it's time to look at the other side of the coin. At least on the offensive side of the football, the Wolfpack program has not been hit that hard by decommitments over the years. Nevertheless, here are some of the noteworthy players that either committed or signed with NC State, but they never played a down of football for the Wolfpack.

Marcelias Sutton committed to run the football at NC State before ending up at Oklahoma. (AP)

Quarterback

Summers posted huge numbers as a senior for Page High in Greensboro, N.C. The lifetime NC State fan had been an early Wolfpack pledge, but new UNC head coach Larry Fedora made switching Summers his top priority when he took the job in Chapel Hill. Summers made the flip, but he never ended up playing for the Heels. Instead he would spend time at a junior college and then matriculate at East Carolina. His passing numbers for the Pirates were very modest over two season: 62 of 96 for 729 yards and six touchdowns with two picks, but as a senior, Summers nearly ran for 1,000 yards (869 yards on 162 carries and seven scores). Two of those rushing TDs came when ECU upset NC State in 2016. He finished his ECU career with 1,574 all-purpose yards in addition to the throwing yardage.

Running back

NC State thought it had unearthed a gem in Sutton when he earned an offer at its summer camp in 2013, which Sutton quickly accepted, but Sutton failed to qualify academically and had to go to a junior college. He chose Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pa., and reaffirmed his commitment to NCSU. However, when Oklahoma came calling, Sutton made a quick flip. Playing in a loaded backfield for the Sooners, Sutton received limited carries over two years: 51 rushes for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He also did some kick returning (20 for 414 yards, a 20.7-yard average).

Wide Receiver

Aromashodu was, to put it very mildly, a wild recruitment. He simply could not make up his mind between Auburn, Florida and NC State. He committed to the Wolfpack for about an hour before backing off. The following morning, his coach confirmed to Rivals that the pledge to NC State was now firm, but that night he switched to Auburn. Four days later, Aromashodu was back to being uncertain, and the following day came news of a commitment to Florida. Then on signing day, about two weeks after the previous back-and-forth, he signed with Auburn. In four seasons for Auburn, Aromashodu was a solid producer. He caught between 18 and 26 passes in all but his sophomore year and finished his career with 71 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns between 2002-05, an era that predates the spread attack. After running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds at the NFL Combine, he was drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins and over eight years in the pros caught 78 passes for 1,193 yards and five scores.

Roscoe Parrish, Miami (Fla.) Senior High

As a general rule, we limited this story (and the all-flip teams) to the Rivals.com database archives, but the one exception was for Parrish, who signed with Miami in the 2001 class, one year before the first class in Rivals' archives. When ESPN's College GameDay came to Raleigh in the fall of 2004 for NC State's game against Miami, one of its features was on Parrish, who during the video piece drew boos from the crowd assembled between PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium when he admitted he was committed to NC State before signing with the Hurricanes. Indeed, Parrish had given the Wolfpack a silent pledge that did not hold up. Parrish played three years for Miami before turning pro, catching 86 passes for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns in a dominant era for Miami football. The speedster also ran track in college and was timed was 4.37 seconds in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. He was taken in the second round by the Buffalo Bills and played eight years in the pros, making 301 receptions for 1,502 yards and also being an effective kick returner. He scored 11 total touchdowns in the NFL.

Priester spurned NC State after picking up a late offer from Clemson in the 2013 recruiting class. The loss proved to be not too significant for the Pack, however, and it shows how little NC State has lost in receivers who did not end up making it to Raleigh after previously declaring they would be there. Priester spent a year in prep school, and did not last long at Clemson. He then went to Washington State. He caught 33 passes for 241 yards and a score as a true freshman for the Cougars, but he would be dismissed from the squad before ever playing again. There was no denying the talent in Priester, however. He was last seen playing for the Carolina Cobras in the National Arena League.

Tight End

Hannah was a Wolfpack legacy who committed to Virginia Tech over the Pack, then flipped on signing day to South Carolina. His father was former NC State player Joe Hannah, but years later Hannah would admit he really wanted to sign with was UNC when he was a senior in high school. However, he lasted just one year in Columbia before leaving. He announced he was going to transfer to NC State on a signing day surprise in 2006, but first came a stop at Louisburg (N.C.) College to shore up his transcripts. When Chuck Amato was fired following the 2006 season, however, Hannah went with him to Florida State. He didn't last long in Tallahassee, as there was an issue with his transcript. Thus, Hannah went to Texas Southern of the FCS level, where he had a productive last year, catching 30 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He played two years in arena football.

Offensive Line

The harsh truth is that there is not much to write about when it comes to offensive line decommits over the years. Grimes was an interesting recruitment. He made an official visit to Raleigh and tried to make a verbal commitment, but NC State at the time was not prepared to accept it. Thus he ended up signing with Troy instead. The loss of Grimes may have been more about the success story he could have become for the program away from the field. Grimes is now the director of social media for NBC News (and has over 27K twitter followers).

Hayes committed to NC State in the summer of 2017, but the two went their separate ways the following fall. He ended up signing with FAU. Hayes is slowly putting the weight on, now listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, but he notably played in 10 games as a reserve redshirt freshman for a FAU team that won the Conference USA title and Boca Raton Bowl while winning 11 games last year.

This is some serious bending of the rules. The impact of NC State's offensive line decommits elsewhere has been pretty minimal, so the situation calls for it. McCoy signed with NC State and enrolled early as part of the 2015 recruiting class. However, the son of former Florida and NFL veteran defensive tackle Tony McCoy left after the spring to return closer to home to be with his sickened father who was battling leukemia. He landed at Florida, which had not offered McCoy when he was a high school prospect. He started 13 games between the 2016 and 2017 seasons for Florida at center, but after the 2019 season left as a grad transfer. He could play NC State this fall in the Pack's season opener against Louisville.

Palmer was an under-the-radar prospect that NC State signed in the 2005 recruiting class, but for academic reasons instead of arriving in Raleigh he enrolled at East Carolina that summer. Palmer blossomed in Greenville, turning into a thee-year starter and all-conference performer for the Pirates. He spent some time playing professionally in the arena leagues after college.