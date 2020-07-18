 The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 46
The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 46

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

Today, July 18 marks 46 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

NC State football roster 1985
NC State Wolfpack linebacker No. 46 Kelvin Crooms had 161 tackles in 1985. (NC State Library Archive)
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
#46- NC State linebacker Kelvin Crooms (1983-1986)

Kelvin Crooms was a linebacker for NC State from 1983-1986 and was a key piece in the program's transition to the Dick Sheridan era which began in during Crooms' senior season.

As a junior, Crooms set a school record for single-season tackles with 161 in 1985, a total that was good for fifth in school history at the time and still holds seventh all-time since David Merritt broke his total with 167 tackles in 1992 and Levar Fisher broke it again with 166 in 2000.

While the Wolfpack suffered back-to-back 3-8 seasons in 1984 and 1985, Dick Sheridan turned the program around in Crooms' senior season in 1986 with an 8-2-1 regular-season record and an appearance in the Peach Bowl. Crooms was a captain on the team and an essential piece in the bounce-back season.

For the dramatic turnaround in 1986, Sheridan won the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year Trophy becoming the first-ever ACC coach to win the award.

Thirty years later, NC State honored Sheridan at Carter-Finley Stadium during a game against Florida State in which Crooms and the rest of the season's captains joined in the celebration.

