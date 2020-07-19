Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette was a linebacker for NC State from 1999-2002 that played in the best NC State game since 2000 as voted by readers of The Wolfpacker, the 28-6 victory over Notre Dame in the 2003 Gator Bowl.

Burnette was a team captain, was voted co-MVP of the Wolfpack and claimed first-team All-ACC honors in his senior season in 2002. He claimed nine sacks that year, which still stands tied for seventh-most among single-season sack totals in NC State history.

In 2001, Thunder recorded 24 tackles in the annual Textile Bowl versus Clemson. Bill Cowher and Pat Teague are the only two players in Wolfpack history to account for 24 or more sacks in a single game. Teague's 26 against Virginia Tech in 1986 is the school record, but Burnette's 24 still ties for second in Wolfpack history.

Over his four year playing career, Burnette recorded 476 tackles -- the second-most all-time in the NC State football record books.

Thunder went on to earn his undergraduate degree in sports management and later went on to get a master's in higher education and sport management after joining the Wolfpack coaching staff as a strength and conditioning grad assistant in 2004.

In 2007 Burnette was named the assistant strength and conditioning coach, a role he assumed from 2007-2011 and once more from 2013-2015 after spending one season with Pittsburgh in 2012.

In 2016, Thunder Dan stepped into his current position as the head strength and conditioning coach for NC State. He was also named the assistant athletic director in 2018, a role in which he still serves.