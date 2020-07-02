TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 2

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, July 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Demie Sumo commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 63
• The Wolfpacker — Demie Sumo breaks down his commitment to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Demie Sumo
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands versatile running back Demie Sumo
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Halfway done with 2020
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• Technician — Offensive line poised for improvement in 2020 after underwhelming 2019 season
• GoPack.com — Meet the 2020-21 SAAC Executive Committee
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Pack lands a long time target https://t.co/rIizWxSAaw— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 1, 2020
#SFGiants sign 1st round pick Patrick Bailey.— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 2, 2020
Bailey was the 13th overall selection in this year's #MLBDraft as well as the 2020 Johnny Bench Award winner.
PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/KOEFmZv98u pic.twitter.com/FMhg1tiSC3
Spring Training 2.0 begins this week for these #PackPros. pic.twitter.com/VpHhS8L0hF— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) July 1, 2020
Will Wilson is expected to join the #SFGiants player pool.https://t.co/tHZgsRDT05— Mark W. Sanchez (@MarkWSanchez) July 2, 2020
Who wants to join me on the “Carlos Rodon is a very good pitcher and will be an asset to the White Sox moving forward” bandwagon? pic.twitter.com/hJ6juu3Yt2— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 30, 2020
Had an awesome talk with @CoachGarrisonOL and very grateful and blessed to receive an offer from NC State University @PackFootball @larryblustein @247Sports @Rivals @AD_Nice3 @FLCoachT @Niceville_FB @Coach_Hedges pic.twitter.com/f4j2XZNraf— primetimefasho (@KimoMakaneole) July 1, 2020
Blessed to receive my 13th offer from NC State 🔴⚪️ @Coach_Merci @FoxCreekFB pic.twitter.com/QjMgqYbb6w— Nicholas Williams (@NICK_WILL5575) July 1, 2020
Top 7‼️‼️ @MarshallMcDuf14 @flyguyhuey5 @MCJ1084 @CarrollwoodDay @CDS_FBall @CDS_Athletics @H2_Recruiting @TorelloSports @TBTurner813 @RedstormElite pic.twitter.com/lUUd29hP3l— Brandon Cleveland (@brandonvibes25) July 1, 2020
Hutchinson School (TN)/TN Flight Silver 2021 6’3 F Carmyn Harrison has narrowed down to the following schools.— Christian Simmons (@WeWorkHoops) July 1, 2020
Alabama
Texas Tech
West Virginia
Mississppi State
North Carolina State
LSU
Rutgers
Video Of The Day
Meet our 2020-21 @NCSU_SAAC executive committee: Leon Krapf, @_zaynlm, @JadaRice31 and @skearney189!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 1, 2020
What is one thing they hope to accomplish? Change.#GoPack // #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/5xO3tceEDT
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook