TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 2

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 07:03:52 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 2

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, July 2.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Demie Sumo commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 63

• The Wolfpacker — Demie Sumo breaks down his commitment to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Demie Sumo

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands versatile running back Demie Sumo

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Halfway done with 2020

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon

• Technician — Offensive line poised for improvement in 2020 after underwhelming 2019 season

• GoPack.com — Meet the 2020-21 SAAC Executive Committee





Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

