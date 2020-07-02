Social media reaction: Demie Sumo commits to NC State
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has earned a new commitment?
When Caden Fordham from Bolles High in Jacksonville, Fla., announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Twitter Tuesday night, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.
Here are some of the highlights on social media of the reaction to Fordham's commitment.
I don’t come from a rich family but a rich family must come from me🦈🤘🏽 #Wolfpack #ncstatefootball pic.twitter.com/Wci6GpwVdn— Demie (smoove) Sumo (@kingmetrius_) July 1, 2020
Congrats bro and welcome! Best decision you could have made. https://t.co/5Af2n4Tvg7— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) July 1, 2020
Welcome to the family ❤️ https://t.co/Ung20X50K5— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) July 1, 2020
Red Light Wednesday!!! Great start to July. pic.twitter.com/5wDpbE5ht3— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) July 1, 2020
🚨👀— Gavin Locklear (@CoachGLocklear) July 1, 2020
That RED LIGHT is on again! This guy can do it all!
Who’s next?? pic.twitter.com/seu3hhQYc7
#PackNation hit the music & turn the 🚨on, Yesirrr 🐺🐺🏈pic.twitter.com/g2QjpqgsDm— Coach Merci Falaise (@Coach_Merci) July 1, 2020
Anotha one! #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/0Ut2MZ9BTQ— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) July 1, 2020
@CoachGMcDonald i can let you borrow my shirt !!! 😂 https://t.co/b9AvCArx3M pic.twitter.com/zlO7RGS26e— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) July 1, 2020
💣 BOOM !!! Welcome newest— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) July 1, 2020
offensive commit to the 🐺 Pack - got @CoachKurtRoper and offensive staff like .... #whosnext #HTT #WolfpackNation #Redlightison pic.twitter.com/qC1HoUCBIS
Feels today 😏 if you know, you know. #LightItRed #WPN pic.twitter.com/Br2rISfKa9— JJ Daugherty (@Coach_JJdoc) July 1, 2020
Thanks to everyone who congratulated me I appreciate the love whole heartedly 🦈🤘🏽 #Wolfpacknation— Demie (smoove) Sumo (@kingmetrius_) July 1, 2020
