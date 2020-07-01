The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 63
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 1 marks 63 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
#63- Legendary NC State offensive lineman Bill Yoest
Bill Yoest is one of 11 former NC State football players to have their jerseys retired in Carter-Finley Stadium. A four-year letter-winner for the Wolfpack, Yoest was a consensus All-American his senior season in 1973.
The 6-foot, 251-pounder from Pittsburgh, Pa. was also a two-time first-team All-ACC selection and won the 1973 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the league's top offensive lineman.
His jersey No. 63 was retired at halftime of the 2003 game against UNC in Carter-Finley Stadium.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook