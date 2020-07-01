Do-it-all running back Demie Sumo from Willingboro (N.J.) High announced his verbal commitment to NC State Wolfpack football on Wednesday afternoon.

I don’t come from a rich family but a rich family must come from me🦈🤘🏽 #Wolfpack #ncstatefootball pic.twitter.com/Wci6GpwVdn

In 12 games as a junior, Sumo carried 65 times for 648 yards, averaging almost 10.0 yards per rush, and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 430 yards and eight scores. He averaged 24.8 yards on eight kickoff returns, running one back the distance.

Defensively he had 53 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He picked off two passes (including a pick six), recovered two fumbles and forced four loose balls.

NC State took notice, giving Sumo an offer last December while Willlingboro was in the midst of its state playoff run. It finished the year 12-1.

Buffalo, Northern Illinois and Temple also offered Sumo and were under consideration.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Sumo's commitment.