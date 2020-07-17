The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, July 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker —The Wolfpacker's NC State football All-Flip Team: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State will have a stacked women's basketball roster in 2021-22
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack athletics continues to lag Power Five teams in revenue
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 48
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's NC State All-Flip team: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star center Sophie Hart joins the Wolfpack
• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Farmington's Sophie Hart announces she'll play basketball at North Carolina State
• Raleigh News & Observer — 'It felt like a gut punch.' NCHSAA delays start of NC high school sports. What's next?
• GoPack.com — Getting to know @PackWrestle: Future workout partner
Tweets Of The Day
Wear your mask so we can wear our jerseys...Thanks✊🏽— Dereon Seabron (@DSeabron_5) July 17, 2020
#WPN who is this Pack great? pic.twitter.com/LHpQQCaA78— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 17, 2020
I don't agree. '67 team was no. 3 in nation going to Penn State. Was within 6 inches of winning that game. Losing there pretty much cost them the game at Clemson. Had they won those games, they would have been in the national picture vs. A 10-1 Southern Cal.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) July 16, 2020
Get familiar with Drake Thomas blowing up plays in the backfield 💪🐺 #GoPack | @PackFootball @draket32 pic.twitter.com/taiFRZVws5— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 16, 2020
Joined the Wolfpack!!❤️🐺 pic.twitter.com/SOfwa3qgeP— Sophie Hart (@hartske52) July 15, 2020
With three 5⭐️'s on the way in what will be All-American Elissa Cunane's senior year, 2021-22 could be special for @PackWomensBball.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 16, 2020
Here's a look ahead at what will be a stacked roster: https://t.co/oGiXdYVZJT pic.twitter.com/gVjv6YxocO
Video Of The Day
Sometimes shooting off one foot may be better than shooting off-balance off two foot. Not to mention, it’s fairly difficult to defend. You would be surprised how many NBA players shoot off one foot to create space.. Thoughts?? 👇🏾 #NCState— JEFE ISLAND (@JefeIsland) July 15, 2020
*
*
*@ThomasAllen5_ @_3dbasketball pic.twitter.com/vTOmHZBlTk
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook