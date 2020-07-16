The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 48
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 16 marks 48 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 48- Redshirt freshman tight end Kameron Walker
Career: Redshirt freshman Kameron Walker redshirted his first year with the program in 2019 and will compete for his first collegiate minutes on the field this upcoming season.
Bio: A member of the class of 2019, Walker was a three-star tight end from Pisgah High in Canton (N.C.) according to Rivals.
The listed 6-foot-5, 240-pounder was ranked the No. 36 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals.
Walker picked NC State over notable offers from Louisville, Wake Forest, Temple, East Carolina and Charlotte among others.
A two-way player that played defensive end as well as tight end for Pisgah High, the Canton product brought down 40 receptions for 371 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season of high school in 2017.
In 2018, Walker was selected to the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game after assisting Pisgah High to a 10-2 season during his senior year.
Fun Fact: In the offseason between his freshman and sophomore year of high school, Walker grew eight inches and gained 80 pounds.
