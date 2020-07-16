The Rivals.com database dates back to 2001, when Chuck Amato was the head coach of NC State Wolfpack football. He was replaced by Tom O’Brien before the start of the 2007 season, and then current coach Dave Doeren arrived in time for the start of the 2013 campaign. As The Wolfpacker compiled a list for the NC State “All-Flip” team on offense, each had a role in it. These are the headline players who were once committed to another school before ending up in Raleigh and making their impact, to varying degrees, on the offensive side of the ball.

One-time South Carolina commit Kelvin Harmon was a two-time first-team All-ACC choice for NC State. (Associated Press)

Quarterback

Okay, Meyers’ NCSU contributions were not at quarterback. He was battling for the starting job as a redshirt freshman, but an injury set him back and he moved to receiver. What then happened was that Meyers turned into a NFL player at wideout. He set a school record with 92 receptions in 2018 for 1,047 yards and was named first-team All-ACC. Meyers now plays for the New England Patriots. Many may not know, but when Meyers committed to the Wolfpack in the 2015 class, he had previously been pledged to Kent State.

Running Backs

Dayes never actually made it official, so it is bending the rules a little bit. But when Dayes was deliberating whether or not to stick with his original NC State commit or flip to Vanderbilt, he made the decision to make the switch. However, an inability to get the Commodore coaches on the phone and a conversation with then-Pack running backs coach Des Kitchings led Dayes to come back to NC State. Dayes ran for 2,856 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career, including 1,166 yards as a senior in 2016. He is fourth all time in school history for rushing yards.

Thornton was a one-time Kentucky verbal commitment before he decided to reopen his recruitment, a choice that ultimately ended up with him at NC State. When Thornton was healthy and eligible, he was a very good running back. He ran for 2,572 yards in 36 games and 19 touchdowns. He ranks 10th in school history for rushing yards.

Wide Receivers

Harmon was headed to South Carolina until Steve Spurrier stepped down. He decided to go to NC State instead, and he became one of the best receivers in school history. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2017 and 2018, and was a two-time first-team All-ACC pick. He is third all time in school history for career receiving yards with 2,664 and would have likely broken legend Torry Holt’s school record had he not left early for the pros. He now plays for Washington in the NFL.

Louis was headed to Western Michigan until his stock exploded as a senior. As a redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior at NC State, Louis caught a combined 72 passes for 1,261 yards and four scores in those campaigns. Injuries, though, have hampered him his other two seasons. He still ranks 12th all time in yards per catch (minimum 35 receptions) at NC State with a 16.34-yard mark, and he is one of 12 wideouts in school history to have four or more 100-yard receiving games in a career.

Washington was a big deal when he committed to NC State in the 2002 class. He had previously been destined for Ohio State. Washington’s career at NC State was brief, but he was a sensational talent. He caught 73 passes for 848 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games between the 2003 and 2004 campaigns. In the make-you-feel-old department, his son Joriell made a verbal commitment to Illinois this summer.

Offensive Line

Jones was a verbal commitment to Mississippi State that switched to NC State, and he became a four-year starter and stalwart at left tackle much of his career. He was first-team All-ACC as a senior. He is now on the Denver Broncos' roster.

McGirt may not have enjoyed the career that perhaps many expected, but nagging leg injuries played a role in that. He made a comeback, though, to earn a starting position this past fall during his fifth-year season. McGirt was a former UNC commit.

Richardson developed into a three-year starter and early entrant into the NFL, and he has started games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the pros. Before picking NC State, Richardson was headed to Virginia. For the Pack, he was named All-ACC in 2017.

Speas, like Richardson, was a one-time Virginia commit before making the change to NC State. Last year, Speas spent much of the year starting at right tackle. He is expected to contend for a starting job at guard this season.

Wentz was originally headed to Stanford. Instead, he ended up at NC State, where he became a three-year starting center.

Kicker