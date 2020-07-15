Five-star 2021 women's basketball prospect Sophie Hart verbally committed to NC State Wednesday in an announcement on Twitter. A 6-foot-4 center from Farmington High in Farmington (Minn.), Hart is the No. 5 center and the No. 40 overall prospect in the country according to HoopGurlz and ESPN. Her commitment marks the third five-star pick up for Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore and staff in the 2021 class. Hart is so far joined by five-star guard Aziaha James and five-star guard Jessica Timmons in the class.

The standout from Farmington averaged 17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season as a junior. "[Hart is a] blue-collar low-post prospect [that] brings skilled interior game, footwork, produces results," wrote women's basketball scout Dan Olson in July 2019 at the Under Armour Nationals. "Defensive presence in the block, rebounds and initiates the fast break; mobile in uptempo game; consistent workhorse on the boxes; continues as a stock-riser in the class of 2021." Hart was named to the Minnesota All-State team in 2020 by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Association.