On Thursday, The Wolfpacker unveiled its All-Flip NC State football team for offense, using the Rivals.com database that goes back to the 2002 class. Now it’s time to analyze the defense All-Flip team. In the spirit of the Pack's recent flip to a 3-3-5 defensive formation, we used that scheme for the defense here.

Linebacker Airius Moore (with football in hands) was a former Indiana commit. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Defensive Line

Cash was headed to Michigan State until an option closer to his home, NC State, presented itself. Despite being just a two-star recruit, he was a mainstay on the Pack’s defense. He finished his career with 149 tackles, including 19.5 for loss and nine sacks. After NC State, Cash had a successful career in the CFL, where he was an all-star in 2014.

Mageo decided to turn down the paradise of Hawai’i to play at NC State coming out of junior college at New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. He turned into a two-year starter on the interior, piling up 39 tackles, including 10 for loss and five sacks, in his brief Wolfpack career. Mageo had seven tackles for loss and four sacks on the 2010 Wolfpack squad that nearly made it to the ACC title game.

Rose was not committed to Wake Forest for long before he flipped to NC State, and he ended up being the Deacons’ loss and Wolfpack’s gain. In 2015, Rose was named second-team All-ACC after piling up nine sacks. His 33 career tackles for loss are tied with Levar Fisher and Clayton White for 13th most in school history, and Rose’s 15 sacks are also tied for 13th most, this time with Frank Bush. Rose is currently playing in the CFL.

Linebacker

Moore was a surprise addition to NC State’s 2014 recruiting. Up until around signing day, Moore was supposed to sign with Indiana. A late blueshirt opportunity presented itself at NC State, and Moore took it. He then became a four-year contributor, finishing his career with 270 tackles, including 27.5 for loss, and he had three interceptions, all during his senior year of 2017 when he helped the Pack go 9-4 and finished in the top 25.

Noel was the middle brother in an athletic family. His older brother Jim Noel was a star safety at Boston College, and his younger brother Nerlens Noel was a one-and-done at Kentucky in hoops. Rodman Noel was going to Maryland until he flipped his commitment to NC State. Originally perceived as a safety, Noel bulked into a linebacker and blossomed into a high quality one as a senior. He had 76 tackles in 2014, including 12 for loss, and added an interception that campaign, helping NC State win eight games, including beating Central Florida in the St. Petersburg Bowl.

Wilson is one of two famed former UNC commits on this list. He has only played one season thus far in Raleigh, but it has not taken him long to show his potential. Wilson led NC State in tackles last season with 69 despite missing one contest and only starting once. He also added an interception and had five hits for loss.

Defensive Backs

Davis is the second of the two legendary former UNC commits, and his signing day flip is the stuff of legends around the Triangle, helping fuel bad blood between NC State head coach Chuck Amato and UNC head coach John Bunting. A leg injury cost him his freshman year, but he returned to finish with four career picks, and he had a brief stint in the NFL after being drafted in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions.

Stevens was a sleeper from Charlotte that was headed to Kansas State until NC State offered him after his senior season. Stevens ended up being a solid four-year contributor for the Wolfpack, finishing with 79 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups between his true freshman year in 2014 and his senior campaign, helping the Pack to four straight bowl games and a nine-win, top-25 appearance to conclude his career.

Sutton was recruited to be a receiver and until he decided to go to NC State he was a Texas commit when Mack Brown was the coach of the Longhorns. At NC State, Sutton made the move to corner. His most memorable play? Breaking up a pass in the end zone on fourth and goal in the final seconds of a 31-27 win over UNC in 2007, snapping a three-game losing skid to the Heels.

Ingle was Tennessee-bound until a coaching change in Knoxville led him to end up at NC State. In two seasons for the Wolfpack, Ingle has already established himself as a mainstay in the NC State secondary. Ingle has 113 tackles, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles in his first couple of years.