USA Today’s annual database of college revenue and expenses was released on Thursday, showing results of the financial year for 2018-19. This was the last uninterrupted year of collegiate sports before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country.

The financial breakdown by USA Today coming next year will likely show the initial economic impact on colleges of sports being shut down during the coronavirus outbreak in March of 2020, but the bigger ramifications will most likely be felt in the upcoming sports season of 2020-21.

NC State typically is near the bottom of the Power Five members in revenue, and 2018-19 was no exception. Of the 52 Power Five conference revenue numbers reported (out of 65), only five teams had lower revenues than NC State’s $92,724,548: Kansas State, California, Georgia Tech, Oregon State and Washington State.

Regardless, it is the first time NC State’s athletic department broke $90 million in revenue, and it more than doubles the amount the Pack brought in, in 2008, just 11 years prior.

Among ACC teams, only the Yellow Jackets had lower revenues.