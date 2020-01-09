The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 9
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: OL Anthony Carter
• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires defensive line coach Charley Wiles
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Notre Dame
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson bounces back with strong performance
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Kevin Keatts' postgame press conference
• The Wolfpacker — NC State rallies past Notre Dame, 73-68
• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
• The Wolfpacker — When Jim Valvano’s mother pulled against him
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's weekly NET report
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s best players deliver in win over Notre Dame
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: Notre Dame at NC State
• Fayetteville Observer — Sports Thursday: UConn-Baylor, N.C. State-UNC women’s games Thursday
• GoPack.com — #9 NC State Takes Perfect Record to UNC for Thursday Night Matchup
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
• GoPack.com — Wiles Named Defensive Line Coach
• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #6 @PackWrestle Hosts Princeton
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens 2020 at Orlando Invitational
• Technician — Charley Wiles announced as defensive line coach
• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling looks to tame Princeton Tigers
• Technician — Former NC State forward Caleb Martin making a mark with the Greensboro Swarm
• Technician — Men’s tennis to begin its dual match season with doubleheader Saturday
• Technician — Men’s basketball erases double-digit second-half deficit, picks up key ACC win
• Technician — This week in sports: Jan. 9-15
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs Notre Dame
Tweets of the day
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/MCtxm4YXEF— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 9, 2020
I am excited to announce that I have committed to play football at NC State University 🐺‼️ Go Pack! #WPN #anotherHarvey @StateCoachD @Coachtimbeck @CoachKurtRoper @Henry_Trevathan pic.twitter.com/bEQDOK50xP— Andrew Harvey (@andrew14harvey) January 8, 2020
Help Benjamin Shipp of NC State win the Ben Hogan Award December Golfer of the Month honor by liking and retweeting this post. The top vote getter on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook will receive an additional committee vote. (12 committee votes, 3 social media votes). pic.twitter.com/7WHDStIZUx— The Ben Hogan Award (@BenHoganAward) January 8, 2020
The ACC's highest-graded OT's pic.twitter.com/DUsEnmzscU— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2020
Video of the day
