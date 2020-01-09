News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 13:03:22 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 9

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: OL Anthony Carter

• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires defensive line coach Charley Wiles

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Notre Dame

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson bounces back with strong performance

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Kevin Keatts' postgame press conference

• The Wolfpacker — NC State rallies past Notre Dame, 73-68

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

• The Wolfpacker — When Jim Valvano’s mother pulled against him

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's weekly NET report

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s best players deliver in win over Notre Dame

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: Notre Dame at NC State

• Fayetteville Observer — Sports Thursday: UConn-Baylor, N.C. State-UNC women’s games Thursday

• GoPack.com — #9 NC State Takes Perfect Record to UNC for Thursday Night Matchup

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

• GoPack.com — Wiles Named Defensive Line Coach

• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #6 @PackWrestle Hosts Princeton

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens 2020 at Orlando Invitational

• Technician — Charley Wiles announced as defensive line coach

• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling looks to tame Princeton Tigers

• Technician — Former NC State forward Caleb Martin making a mark with the Greensboro Swarm

• Technician — Men’s tennis to begin its dual match season with doubleheader Saturday

• Technician — Men’s basketball erases double-digit second-half deficit, picks up key ACC win

• Technician — This week in sports: Jan. 9-15

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs Notre Dame


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}