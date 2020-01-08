The Wolfpacker's weekly NET report
The road loss to Clemson Saturday was a damaging one for NC State’s NET rankings. It entered the weekend No. 31 in the country in the ratings used by the NCAA Tournament committee to sort (key word) teams.
The setback has NCSU entering Wednesday night’s contest against Notre Dame 15 spots lower at No. 46. A road game at Clemson also counted as a quad two loss, which dropped NC State’s combined quad one/quad two record to 3-3 entering Wednesday.
In addition to NC State’s games this week, one team to watch over the coming days is UNC Greensboro. The Spartans dropped a double overtime affair at Wofford last Saturday. The result is that the Wolfpack’s road win at UNCG went from being a borderline quad one contest to a clear quad two.
However, UNCG has a chance to quickly climb back up. It will host East Tennessee State Wednesday night and play at Furman Saturday. Both teams are rated ahead of the Spartans in the NET (ETSU is No. 68, Furman No. 74 and UNCG No. 87).
NC State’s non-conference strength of schedule is currently sitting at No. 40 in the country with only four quad four games. There are three teams however (Little Rock at No. 149, Florida International at No. 155 and Appalachian State at No. 160) that are on the cusp between quad three and quad four. The cut-off for home games at quad three is No. 160.
The other developing story thus far: the ACC’s struggles. NC State has only conference games left, but it has more quad three games remaining than any other quad.
NET Rankings Update
These are the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament (with sorted being the key word) committee. What is more important is the quadrant rankings below them.
This is updated through games of Tuesday:
2. Duke — TBD (road, home)
6. Auburn — L (road)
17. Louisville — TBD (home)
18. Florida State — TBD (home)
25. Memphis – L (neutral)
26. Wisconsin — W (home)
46. NC State
52. Virginia Tech — TBD (road)
63. Virginia — TBD (road)
78. Notre Dame — TBD (home)
79. Pittsburgh — TBD (home)
87. UNC Greensboro — W (road)
90. Wake Forest — W (road), TBD (home)
92. Georgia Tech — L (home), TBD (road)
93. Syracuse — TBD (road)
94. Miami — TBD (home, road)
102. Clemson — L (road), TBD (home)
103. North Carolina — TBD (home, road)
132. Boston College — TBD (road)
149. Little Rock — W (home)
155. Florida International — W (home)
160. Appalachian State – W (home)
287. Alcorn State — W (home)
295. Detroit Mercy — W (home)
302. The Citadel — W (home)
309. St. Francis (Brooklyn) — W (home)
***Note there are 353 teams in the NET.
Quads/Strength Of Schedule
Broken down by quadrants NCAA committee uses (quadrant four wins are disregarded by NCAA committee):
Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 1-2 with six remaining
Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 2-1 with four remaining
Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 3-1 with seven remaining
Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 4-0 with none remaining
Non-conference strength of schedule: No. 39
Overall strength of schedule: No. 61
——
