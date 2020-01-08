The road loss to Clemson Saturday was a damaging one for NC State’s NET rankings. It entered the weekend No. 31 in the country in the ratings used by the NCAA Tournament committee to sort (key word) teams.

The setback has NCSU entering Wednesday night’s contest against Notre Dame 15 spots lower at No. 46. A road game at Clemson also counted as a quad two loss, which dropped NC State’s combined quad one/quad two record to 3-3 entering Wednesday.

In addition to NC State’s games this week, one team to watch over the coming days is UNC Greensboro. The Spartans dropped a double overtime affair at Wofford last Saturday. The result is that the Wolfpack’s road win at UNCG went from being a borderline quad one contest to a clear quad two.

However, UNCG has a chance to quickly climb back up. It will host East Tennessee State Wednesday night and play at Furman Saturday. Both teams are rated ahead of the Spartans in the NET (ETSU is No. 68, Furman No. 74 and UNCG No. 87).

NC State’s non-conference strength of schedule is currently sitting at No. 40 in the country with only four quad four games. There are three teams however (Little Rock at No. 149, Florida International at No. 155 and Appalachian State at No. 160) that are on the cusp between quad three and quad four. The cut-off for home games at quad three is No. 160.

The other developing story thus far: the ACC’s struggles. NC State has only conference games left, but it has more quad three games remaining than any other quad.