Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com discuss NC State basketball's come-from-behind 73-68 home victory over Notre Dame Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Topics include:

• Breaking down the big performances from senior guard Markell Johnson and redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk.

• Why this was an important and valuable win for NC State.

• A key defensive reason for the victory.

• Game balls and more!

