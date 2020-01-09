The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com discuss NC State basketball's come-from-behind 73-68 home victory over Notre Dame Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
Topics include:
• Breaking down the big performances from senior guard Markell Johnson and redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk.
• Why this was an important and valuable win for NC State.
• A key defensive reason for the victory.
• Game balls and more!
