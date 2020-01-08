Notebook: Markell Johnson bounces back with strong performance
NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson was not pleased with his performance against Clemson last Saturday, but the criticism was a little different this time around.
Johnson shot 5 of 15 from the field, went 1 of 6 on three-pointers and missed three three-pointers in the disappointing 81-70 road loss at Clemson. What proved different is that after flying back to Raleigh, he had a discussion with coach Kevin Keatts about what was needed. Add in whatever aspects he saw or heard about from NC State fans on social media, and a perfect storm was brewing for Johnson to want to have a statement game Wednesday against Notre Dame.
Johnson came through in a big way, especially down the stretch, with 27 points and seven assists to help the Wolfpack rally to a 73-68 victory against Notre Dame in front of 16,825 fans at PNC Arena.
“I’m very proud of Markell,” Keatts said. “He has taken a lot of criticism within the last 3-4 days. For him to come back and play and tie his career high, and most importantly, make some free throws down the stretch. That makes me happy as a coach.”
Keatts said he’s used to receiving criticism after losses. Sometimes the players don’t always know how to handle negative comments after usually getting viewed as heroes on social media.
“We sat down on the plane when we got back [from Clemson],” Keatts said. “I sat on the tarmac, just he and I for about 20 minutes. He’s a young man, and we forget about that.
“We live in a world of social media. These are kids and they read stuff. Sometimes it is your own folks that are saying negative things about your players.”
Johnson viewed the Notre Dame as a near must-win contest for the Wolfpack.
“It was definitely a must-win game and was at home too,” Johnson said. “We just had to toughen up being short-handed and things like that.
“I think I played terrible at Clemson. I turned the ball over too much. I let those guards speed me up to much.”
Johnson’s effort, which he achieved after suffering from back spasms during the first half, was especially needed with fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce missing his third straight game due to a concussion.
“Markell went crazy,” NCSU redshirt junior post player D.J. Funderburk said. “For everybody to see it and for everybody to experience it, it’s just a great time playing with him.”
D.J. Funderburk Comes Through For Wolfpack
Notre Dame at one point played three players who were listed 6-foot-9 or taller in its zone defense.
Funderburk was needed to come through on the interior just as much as Johnson was needed on the perimeter. Funderburk is starting to find his own elusive consistency, and came through with 16 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Funderburk had 12 of his 16 points in the second half and came through down the stretch, helping foul out Notre Dame star player John Mooney (14 points, 14 rebounds).
“D.J. Funderburk was tremendous in his activity,” Keatts said. “He was flying all over the place. He kept a lot of balls live.”
The Cleveland, Ohio, connection between Johnson and Funderburk combined for 43 points and 13 rebounds, and Keatts knows Johnson looks for his buddy on the court.
“A lot of people are proud in Cleveland tonight with the two Cleveland boys playing well together,” Keatts said.
Funderburk has scored at least 12 points in the last five games, and has played with redshirt freshman center Manny Bates often the last three contests.
NC State Energy Remains Strong Until End
NC State played eight scholarship players and Notre Dame had only six in the contest. Funderburk had all 16 of the Wolfpack’s bench points and sophomore forward Nate Laszewski had a lone three-pointer for the Fighting Irish.
Everything for both teams seemed to be about trying to get the game to the last four minutes with something still left in the tank. Simply put, the combination of the home crowd and more determination put the Wolfpack over the top, not that it was a smooth ride. Besides Johnson’s back spasms, NC State redshirt freshman center Manny Bates and junior guard Braxton Beverly both had cramps at different point in the second half.
The game wasn’t overly physical, but definitely a contest of potential attrition with both teams thin on the bench. Normally, NC State with a full roster would have fullcourt press Notre Dame and try to get them be worn out in the last 10 minutes of the game.
“In a perfect world, I’d have 10-11 guys that could go,” Keatts said. “We are different and we had to adjust. I’ve had to adjust as a coach. You know me, we press all the time. We kind of pulled the press back to save some guys.”
Notre Dame shot 1 of 11 on three-pointers in the second half to finish 6 of 18 for the contest. Some of that was NC State making defensive adjustments and also the Fighting Irish played a little more timid and tired in the last five minutes.
“I did not like the way we defended the three-point line in the first half,” Keatts said.
