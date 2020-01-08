NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson was not pleased with his performance against Clemson last Saturday, but the criticism was a little different this time around. Johnson shot 5 of 15 from the field, went 1 of 6 on three-pointers and missed three three-pointers in the disappointing 81-70 road loss at Clemson. What proved different is that after flying back to Raleigh, he had a discussion with coach Kevin Keatts about what was needed. Add in whatever aspects he saw or heard about from NC State fans on social media, and a perfect storm was brewing for Johnson to want to have a statement game Wednesday against Notre Dame. Johnson came through in a big way, especially down the stretch, with 27 points and seven assists to help the Wolfpack rally to a 73-68 victory against Notre Dame in front of 16,825 fans at PNC Arena.

NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson had 27 points and seven assists in the Wolfpack's 73-68 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

“I’m very proud of Markell,” Keatts said. “He has taken a lot of criticism within the last 3-4 days. For him to come back and play and tie his career high, and most importantly, make some free throws down the stretch. That makes me happy as a coach.”

Keatts said he’s used to receiving criticism after losses. Sometimes the players don’t always know how to handle negative comments after usually getting viewed as heroes on social media. “We sat down on the plane when we got back [from Clemson],” Keatts said. “I sat on the tarmac, just he and I for about 20 minutes. He’s a young man, and we forget about that. “We live in a world of social media. These are kids and they read stuff. Sometimes it is your own folks that are saying negative things about your players.” Johnson viewed the Notre Dame as a near must-win contest for the Wolfpack. “It was definitely a must-win game and was at home too,” Johnson said. “We just had to toughen up being short-handed and things like that. “I think I played terrible at Clemson. I turned the ball over too much. I let those guards speed me up to much.” Johnson’s effort, which he achieved after suffering from back spasms during the first half, was especially needed with fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce missing his third straight game due to a concussion. “Markell went crazy,” NCSU redshirt junior post player D.J. Funderburk said. “For everybody to see it and for everybody to experience it, it’s just a great time playing with him.”

D.J. Funderburk Comes Through For Wolfpack

Notre Dame at one point played three players who were listed 6-foot-9 or taller in its zone defense. Funderburk was needed to come through on the interior just as much as Johnson was needed on the perimeter. Funderburk is starting to find his own elusive consistency, and came through with 16 points and nine rebounds in the win. Funderburk had 12 of his 16 points in the second half and came through down the stretch, helping foul out Notre Dame star player John Mooney (14 points, 14 rebounds). “D.J. Funderburk was tremendous in his activity,” Keatts said. “He was flying all over the place. He kept a lot of balls live.” The Cleveland, Ohio, connection between Johnson and Funderburk combined for 43 points and 13 rebounds, and Keatts knows Johnson looks for his buddy on the court. “A lot of people are proud in Cleveland tonight with the two Cleveland boys playing well together,” Keatts said. Funderburk has scored at least 12 points in the last five games, and has played with redshirt freshman center Manny Bates often the last three contests.

