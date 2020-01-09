Wiles was Virginia Tech's defensive line coach since 1996. He parted ways with the program in December after Hokies head coach Justin Fuente starting changing over much of the defensive staff following the retirement of long-time coordinator Bud Foster , whom Fuente inherited from his predecessor and legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer.

Wiles will replace Kevin Patrick , who is now the outside linebackers coach at Florida Atlantic.

Our famed Lunchpail has been a big part of the Virginia Tech Football program for the past 25 years. I gave one away to one of the all time great Hokie players, Darryl Tapp, now I give the second one to one of the all time great coaches. Thank you @coachwiles for everything!!! pic.twitter.com/ayy1WcHw1T

"I'm very excited to bring Charley to our staff," Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said in a prepared statement. "He's a highly-decorated and respected coach – not only in our region and conference, but in our profession. I look forward to having his personality around our guys and I know that he will bring an extremely positive attitude, a great work ethic, and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to developing and coaching defensive linemen.

"He also brings a history of incredible success recruiting in the state of North Carolina."

"I can't wait to get to work, get to know our defensive line and become a part of Wolfpack Nation," said Wiles. "Andi and I are excited about living in the Raleigh area and to be a part of what is happening at NC State. Coach Doeren has been great through this whole process and I look forward to working with him, Coach [Tony] Gibson and the rest of the defensive staff."

Wiles' hiring completes the new-look coaching staff for Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. Another former VT defensive assistant, Brian Mitchell, was hired as cornerbacks coach. Joe DeForest was brought in from Southern Cal to coach the safeties after former safeties coach Tony Gibson was promoted to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

NC State also hired Tim Beck from Texas to be its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and moved former QB coach Kurt Roper to running backs coach.