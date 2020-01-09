News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 11:13:24 -0600') }} football Edit

NC State football commitment analysis: OL Anthony Carter

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State football landed a commitment Wednesday evening while the basketball team was pulling off an exciting win over Notre Dame.

Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C. announced on twitter his decision. The well-regarded prospect is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 26 prospect in the state and had offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here is an analysis of Carter's commitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}