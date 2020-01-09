NC State football landed a commitment Wednesday evening while the basketball team was pulling off an exciting win over Notre Dame.

Three-star offensive lineman Anthony Carter from Butler High in Matthews, N.C. announced on twitter his decision. The well-regarded prospect is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 26 prospect in the state and had offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Here is an analysis of Carter's commitment.