{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 09:11:21 -0600') }}

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 4

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Look back at NC State recruits at John Wall Holiday Invitational

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NCSU hoops going into thick of ACC slate

• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson, Joe Thuney both voted second-team All-Pro

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting videos: Nick Farrar showcases strong hoops IQ

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State prepared to face Clemson without CJ Bryce

• GoPack.com — Kline Advances to One-Meter Finals on Day One at Tennessee Diving Invitational

• GoPack.com — Seven #PackPros on NFL Playoff Rosters

• GoPack.com — Pack Starts 2020 with Trip to Clemson

• Technician — NC State women’s basketball to host Virginia in another ACC matchup

• Technician — NC State wrestles its way to second place at Southern Scuffle


