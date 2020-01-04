The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 4
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Look back at NC State recruits at John Wall Holiday Invitational
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NCSU hoops going into thick of ACC slate
• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson, Joe Thuney both voted second-team All-Pro
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting videos: Nick Farrar showcases strong hoops IQ
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State prepared to face Clemson without CJ Bryce
• GoPack.com — Kline Advances to One-Meter Finals on Day One at Tennessee Diving Invitational
• GoPack.com — Seven #PackPros on NFL Playoff Rosters
• GoPack.com — Pack Starts 2020 with Trip to Clemson
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball to host Virginia in another ACC matchup
• Technician — NC State wrestles its way to second place at Southern Scuffle
Tweets of the day
NC State's C.J. Bryce (concussion) is doubtful for today's game against Clemson, per Kevin Keatts.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2020
I am honored and excited to announce that i have committed to further my academic and athletic career at NC State University. I would like to thank all my coaches, family and teammates who have helped me along the way. #gopack @NCStateBaseball @Calvary_BB @toptierroos pic.twitter.com/SGEGcEO4vn— Landen Maroudis (@MaroudisLanden) January 3, 2020
WR @BigGame81 has been selected as a #PFHOF20 Finalist – Congrats!@RamsNFL | @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/ugb32fpU8m— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 2, 2020
M O O D because our 2020 season starts in one week at Ohio State! pic.twitter.com/slxGEJwGz5— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) January 4, 2020
Former NC State guard Allerik Freeman has left Bursaspor and agreed to a deal with the Shenzhen Leopards of the CBA, @Sportando has learned.— Nicola Lupo (@NicolaLupo99) January 4, 2020
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook