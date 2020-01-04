The Tigers are off to a 6-7 start, which includes league losses against Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.) at home, and a road defeat at Florida State. Clemson enters the NC State game with six losses among its last seven games, including falling to Yale 54-45 on Dec. 22.

Clemson has already played three ACC games and has lost all three of them going into Saturday’s game against NC State.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell has reached the NCAA Tournament twice since 2011, with three trips to the NIT mixed in. Reaching the postseason this season appears to be a significant challenge.

The Tigers are a mixed of younger players and transfers, but junior center Aamir Simms is the anchor. He leads the way with 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Clemson also welcomed back veteran guard Clyde Trapp over the last three games.

Rankings

In the NET rankings done by the NCAA, Clemson is currently No. 115 in the country. KenPom.com has Clemson at No. 99, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers at No. 91.

The Tigers are ranked No. 152 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Clemson ranks 11th in the ACC in scoring and are shooting 42.0 percent from the field, which is 12th in the league, and 31.7 percent on three-pointers, which ranks 10th.

The addition of Trapp could help with the outside shooting (he’s 4 of 9 on three-pointers), but well-traveled transfer Tevin Mack paces the squad. The Columbia, S.C., native is shooting 34.9 percent on three-pointers with a team-high 22 made three-pointers. Freshman guard Al-Amir Dawes has made 20 three-pointers and is 29 percent from beyond the arc.

Rebounding

The Tigers are 14th in the ACC with 33.9 rebounds per game, including 8.8 on the offensive boards. The aforementioned Simms and Mack are one-two on the squad in rebounds per game. Simms is tied for eighth in the ACC with 7.7 rebounds per game and Mack adds 5.0 a contest.

Simms has 100 rebounds with a team-high 32 on the offensive boards. The next highest offensive rebounder is Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore, who has 14.

Defense

The Tigers rank fifth in the ACC in allowing 62.3 points per game. Opponents are shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 33.5 percent on three-pointers, with the latter category ranking 14th in the league.

Clemson lacks a shot-blocker with Simms having eight on the season, and Mack and reserve center Trey Jemison both have six. Simms is one of six players who have reached at least 10 steals, and he leads the way with 16

Depth

Clemson played three reserves in the overtime loss to Miami on Tuesday. Dawes is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. He started with Trapp injured, but came off the bench for 32 minutes against the Hurricanes.

Sophomore forward Hunter Tyson of Monroe, N.C., is averaging 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. Backup center Jemison is averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game.

Freshman guard Chase Hunter hasn’t played since the South Carolina loss Dec. 15, and Moore didn’t play in the Miami loss.