Russell Wilson, Joe Thuney both voted second-team All-Pro
Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive lineman Joe Thuney were both named The Associated Press second-team NFL All-Pro on Friday.
The duo are the first former NC State players to earn All-Pro honors since Mario Williams achieved the honor in 2014 for the Buffalo Bills.
The last time two former NCSU players earned the feat was when the late Vaughan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints was voted at linebacker and wide receiver Haywood Jeffires accomplished the honor for the Houston Oilers in 1992.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Congratulations @DangeRussWilson for earning @AP All-Pro honors for the first time. https://t.co/zV0YvFurn1#GoHawks pic.twitter.com/Gjz6p5dSqr— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2020
Wilson finished behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who earned 47 votes and Wilson had three. Wilson went 341-of-516 passing for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions in leading the Seahawks to a 11-5 mark. He also rushed 75 times for 342 times and three touchdowns.
Thuney also had three votes, which tied him for second-team left guard with Joel Bitonio of the Cleveland Browns. Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts grabbed 44 of the votes. Thuney played an integral role in helping the Patriots finish 12-4 in the regular season. New England passed for 4,1543 yards and 25 touchdowns, and were sacked 28 times. The rushing attack finished with 1,703 yards for 3.8 yards per carry and 17 scores.
Former NC State running back and return man Nyheim Hines finished third in voting at punt returner, picking up four votes. Hines had nine punt returns for an average of 31.2 yards with two touchdowns, which both occurred against the Carolina Panthers.
The Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members.https://t.co/VGAUF4LwOx— AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 3, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook