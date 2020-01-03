Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive lineman Joe Thuney were both named The Associated Press second-team NFL All-Pro on Friday.

The duo are the first former NC State players to earn All-Pro honors since Mario Williams achieved the honor in 2014 for the Buffalo Bills.

The last time two former NCSU players earned the feat was when the late Vaughan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints was voted at linebacker and wide receiver Haywood Jeffires accomplished the honor for the Houston Oilers in 1992.