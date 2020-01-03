NC State concluded its non-conference schedule in solid shape at 9-2, which combined with splitting ACC games against Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, has the Wolfpack at 10-3.

NC State plays at Clemson at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The game might "feel" like the ACC opener, but that occurred against Georgia Tech on Nov. 5.

The Wolfpacker takes a look back on many key questions about this year's non-conference schedule, with a home 69-54 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 4, and a road 80-77 victory at UNCG on Dec. 15 as the two best victories.