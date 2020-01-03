NC State senior power forward signee Nick Farrar got to play on the big stage and thrived at the 48th annual John Wall Holiday Invitational.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder got to play in three games at Raleigh Broughton High, and The Wolfpacker filmed all three. In the first of two parts, Farrar competed against Broughton High in the David West consolation bracket last Saturday and Monday. The Rivals.com three-star prospect used the two games to help him finish the three-game event with 98 points, which is tied for ninth all time.

Farrar officially went for 35 points against Broughton — though seemed to be not credited with one basket.He went 16 of 23 from the field, 2 of 5 on three-pointers and 3 of 7 at the free-throw line. He added seven rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in the 76-68 victory Dec. 28.

With the record books on the line, Farrar responded by going 11 of 21 from the field, 2 of 3 on three-pointers and 4 of 6 at the free-throw line for 28 points in a 71-50 victory over Durham (N.C.) Academy on Dec. 30. He added 13 rebounds and had one turnover.

Here are three aspects The Wolfpacker learned about Farrar, who picked NC State over offers from Houston, Cincinnati, LSU, Texas A&M, VCU, Rhode Island and Rutgers.