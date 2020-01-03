Ryan Tice and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com take a look back at the 48th annual John Wall Holiday Invitational, which took place Dec. 26-20, 30 at Raleigh (N.C.) Broughton High.

Among the topics of discussion:

How did NC State senior signees Nick Farrar, Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore play?.

What did NCSU junior commit Terquavion Smith accomplish?

How did juniors Dontrez Styles of Kinston (N.C.) High and Carter Whitt of Raleigh Leesville Road do?

Any younger players emerge as one to watch for the future?

How will NC State hoops fare at Clemson on Saturday?

And more!