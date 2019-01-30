Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 30

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Army's Boo Corrigan hired to replace Debbie Yow as NC State AD

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — NC State set to announce new AD hire

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 66-65 OT loss to Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Margin for error thin in ACC

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 3 Virginia 66, No. 23 NC State 65 (OT)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — NC State falls in overtime to No. 3 Virginia, 66-65

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: Virginia 66, NC State 65 (overtime)

• The Wolfpacker — Top junior Kedrick Bingley-Jones makes return visit to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Analyst: Wolfpack football players showed their strengths at Senior Bowl

• Raleigh News & Observer — If Virginia is the measuring stick, NC State is going to be just fine

• Raleigh News & Observer — West Point faculty, staff and cadets praise Boo Corrigan

• Raleigh News & Observer — There are still top unsigned basketball players. Can NC State, UNC, Duke get one of them?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State names Boo Corrigan as the new athletic director

• Raleigh News & Observer — New NC State AD Boo Coorigan on team building - and the name ‘Boo’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts asks fans to not throw anything onto the floor. ‘The way you help us win is try to cheer as loud as you can’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Even after narrow Virginia loss, NC State ahead of schedule

• Greensboro News-Record — Keatts says no moral victory, but there was plenty to like in State's loss to Virginia

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Virginia survives a hot mess as State rattles the Cavs in an overtime loss

• Winston-Salem Journal — Photos: No. 3 Virginia 66, No. 23 N.C. State 65 (OT)

• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: N.C. State proving it has grit

• Technician — NC State names Boo Corrigan to replace Yow as AD

• Technician — Wolfpack drops overtime thriller to No. 3 UVa

• Technician — Relentless Pack needs consistency in final minutes

• GoPack.com — NC State Names Boo Corrigan Director of Athletics

• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack Visits Wake Forest Thursday Evening

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 39 - Huge Honor for Reynolds Coliseum & Virginia Preview

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls to 3rd-Ranked Virginia in OT, 66-65

• GoPack.com — Charleston Named ACC Co-Performer of the Week

Tweets of the day

Videos of the day

