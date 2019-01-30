The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Army's Boo Corrigan hired to replace Debbie Yow as NC State AD
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — NC State set to announce new AD hire
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 66-65 OT loss to Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Margin for error thin in ACC
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 3 Virginia 66, No. 23 NC State 65 (OT)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — NC State falls in overtime to No. 3 Virginia, 66-65
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: Virginia 66, NC State 65 (overtime)
• The Wolfpacker — Top junior Kedrick Bingley-Jones makes return visit to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Analyst: Wolfpack football players showed their strengths at Senior Bowl
• Raleigh News & Observer — If Virginia is the measuring stick, NC State is going to be just fine
• Raleigh News & Observer — West Point faculty, staff and cadets praise Boo Corrigan
• Raleigh News & Observer — There are still top unsigned basketball players. Can NC State, UNC, Duke get one of them?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State names Boo Corrigan as the new athletic director
• Raleigh News & Observer — New NC State AD Boo Coorigan on team building - and the name ‘Boo’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts asks fans to not throw anything onto the floor. ‘The way you help us win is try to cheer as loud as you can’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Even after narrow Virginia loss, NC State ahead of schedule
• Greensboro News-Record — Keatts says no moral victory, but there was plenty to like in State's loss to Virginia
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: Virginia survives a hot mess as State rattles the Cavs in an overtime loss
• Winston-Salem Journal — Photos: No. 3 Virginia 66, No. 23 N.C. State 65 (OT)
• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: N.C. State proving it has grit
• Technician — NC State names Boo Corrigan to replace Yow as AD
• Technician — Wolfpack drops overtime thriller to No. 3 UVa
• Technician — Relentless Pack needs consistency in final minutes
• GoPack.com — NC State Names Boo Corrigan Director of Athletics
• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack Visits Wake Forest Thursday Evening
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 39 - Huge Honor for Reynolds Coliseum & Virginia Preview
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls to 3rd-Ranked Virginia in OT, 66-65
• GoPack.com — Charleston Named ACC Co-Performer of the Week
Tweets of the day
It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the @GoArmyWestPoint Athletic Director over the past 8 years. My family and I love West Point and will miss the West Point community tremendously. We are excited to announce our next adventure with @PackAthletics. BEAT NAVY!— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) January 30, 2019
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/BqTKfW08AR— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 30, 2019
#RivalsRankingsWeek: New 2020 #Rivals150 is LIVE!— Rivals (@Rivals) January 30, 2019
What were the biggest questions in rankings? Who could be too high? Too low? Our @Rivals Analysts team of @ebosshoops, @coreyevans_10 & @DMcDonaldRivals discuss: https://t.co/Z3ORpEPM9U
👉 Full Rankings: https://t.co/sbkVY3mKXj pic.twitter.com/ogkE3JBZLr
Very hefty salary for new @PackAthletics AD Boo Corrigan. Over a mill per year with incentives for more. pic.twitter.com/3mbw64KOpa— Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) January 30, 2019
#Packers are expected to hire Colorado State WRs coach Alvis Witted for the same position in Green Bay, sources said. Witted played in the NFL for nine seasons and among the WRs he has coached at Colorado State are Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup.— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 30, 2019
ACC team odds to win 2020 CFP Championship. Spoiler: the gap between Clemson & others is stupid.— SportsChannel8: The Tweets (@SportsChannel8) January 30, 2019
Clemson +200
FSU +15000
Miami +15000
VT +20000
Cuse +30000
BC +30000
NC State +50000
UNC +50000
Duke +100000
Ga Tech +100000
Louisville +100000
Pitt +100000
UVA +100000
Wake +100000
Videos of the day
