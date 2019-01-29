Analyst: Wolfpack football players showed their strengths at Senior Bowl
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Eric Galko, the president of OptimumScouting.com and the Director of Player Personnel for both the XFL and Your Call Football, talked with The Wolfpacker about his thoughts on the four NC State players who participated in last week's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
Center Garrett Bradbury
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news