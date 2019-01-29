Top junior Kedrick Bingley-Jones makes return visit to NC State
Defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones admitted that it took time to make the adjustment to his new school — Charlotte’s Providence Day — last fall. Yet over time, Bingley-Jones learned “football is football.”
“Towards the end of the season it started picking up,” Bingley-Jones said.
Bingley-Jones had 49 tackles, including seven for loss and five sacks, in seven games last year. He has continued to bulk up on his 6-foot-4 frame, checking in at 267 pounds these days.
