{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 14:51:31 -0600') }} football

Top junior Kedrick Bingley-Jones makes return visit to NC State

Bingley-Jones visited NC State Saturday for junior day.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones admitted that it took time to make the adjustment to his new school — Charlotte’s Providence Day — last fall. Yet over time, Bingley-Jones learned “football is football.”

“Towards the end of the season it started picking up,” Bingley-Jones said.

Bingley-Jones had 49 tackles, including seven for loss and five sacks, in seven games last year. He has continued to bulk up on his 6-foot-4 frame, checking in at 267 pounds these days.

