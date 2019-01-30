NC State set to announce new AD hire
NC State athletics will enter a new era this summer.
According to two sources, Army Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan will take the same position at NC State, starting May 1. He will replace Debbie Yow, who is stepping down at the end of her contract in June as had previously been planned.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this breaking story.
