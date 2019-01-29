NC State rallied from 14 points down in regulation to force overtime, but the Wolfpack were on the bad luck side of missed free throws against No. 3-ranked Virginia.

NCSU junior point guard Markell Johnson was fouled down three with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, but missed the first free throw, creating a scenario where he needed to make the second and miss the third on purpose. Instead, he made both free throws and the Wolfpack didn’t get the chance for the rare offensive rebound and basket.

Free throw shooting in the clutch has been quite a theme the last two games, in light of Clemson ace free-throw shooter Marcquise Reed missing four straight, allowing NCSU sophomore guard Braxton Beverly to drain a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 69-67 victory.

Topping Virginia would have been a much bigger and badly needed win for NC State’s resume, in light of hosting No. 12-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday and playing at No. 9-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 5. NCSU fell to 16-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

“I told our guys it is a thin line between winning and losing and we were on the other side of it against Clemson,” NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We got a brutal stretch coming up. I’m proud of these guys.”

Johnson entered the game shooting 71.9 percent from the free-throw line, and sank 6 of 7 against the Cavaliers. He also battled some cramping issues in his second game back from a three-game absence.

“At the end of the game, I never talked to him about the free throw,” Keatts said. “I am one of those guys that never thinks one play defines a game. I didn’t harp on it or say anything about it. I just told those guys that I’m proud of them.”

Johnson tried to miss the third free throw, but practicing missed free throws is something the players admit they don’t really do. Getting the offensive rebound and basket in under 0.9 seconds left was a tough task as-is.

The Wolfpack don’t believe in moral victories, but would welcome another shot at Virginia in the ACC Tournament down the road.

“There are definitely positives,” NCSU redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels said. “We are going to build on it. We did play really well in moments. We are going to fix the mistakes that we had. Hopefully, next time we can win the game.”