Notebook: Margin for error thin in ACC
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State rallied from 14 points down in regulation to force overtime, but the Wolfpack were on the bad luck side of missed free throws against No. 3-ranked Virginia.
NCSU junior point guard Markell Johnson was fouled down three with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, but missed the first free throw, creating a scenario where he needed to make the second and miss the third on purpose. Instead, he made both free throws and the Wolfpack didn’t get the chance for the rare offensive rebound and basket.
Free throw shooting in the clutch has been quite a theme the last two games, in light of Clemson ace free-throw shooter Marcquise Reed missing four straight, allowing NCSU sophomore guard Braxton Beverly to drain a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 69-67 victory.
Topping Virginia would have been a much bigger and badly needed win for NC State’s resume, in light of hosting No. 12-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday and playing at No. 9-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 5. NCSU fell to 16-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.
“I told our guys it is a thin line between winning and losing and we were on the other side of it against Clemson,” NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We got a brutal stretch coming up. I’m proud of these guys.”
Johnson entered the game shooting 71.9 percent from the free-throw line, and sank 6 of 7 against the Cavaliers. He also battled some cramping issues in his second game back from a three-game absence.
“At the end of the game, I never talked to him about the free throw,” Keatts said. “I am one of those guys that never thinks one play defines a game. I didn’t harp on it or say anything about it. I just told those guys that I’m proud of them.”
Johnson tried to miss the third free throw, but practicing missed free throws is something the players admit they don’t really do. Getting the offensive rebound and basket in under 0.9 seconds left was a tough task as-is.
The Wolfpack don’t believe in moral victories, but would welcome another shot at Virginia in the ACC Tournament down the road.
“There are definitely positives,” NCSU redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels said. “We are going to build on it. We did play really well in moments. We are going to fix the mistakes that we had. Hopefully, next time we can win the game.”
Wolfpack mount major comeback
Neither team had much rhythm in the first half, but Virginia was getting easier looks at the basket, making 11 of 18 from the field to take a 27-23 halftime lead. Junior point guard Ty Jerome and redshirt sophomore small forward De’Andre Hunter hit back-to-back three-pointers, and junior shooting guard Kyle Guy drained a jumper to give the Cavaliers a 35-24 lead with 16:40 left. UVA built it up to 14, but then NC State found its own positive energy and mounted its comeback.
The 14-point lead shrunk to just four points in less than five minutes, 47-43 with 7:22 remaining. NC State’s ability to go on scoring binges has been a trademark all season, and the 15-5 run was impressive.
“I thought we played our hearts out and our guys played until the end,” Keatts said. “I said to stay patient and it has to be a defensive effort from us.
Virginia committed 16 turnovers and shot 35.5 percent in the second half. NCSU fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn thought the Wolfpack pressure defense affected the veteran Cavaliers.
“It was just settling into the game,” Dorn said. “Any time you play two contrasting styles like that, it’s kind of hard to settle into the game. That stretch in the second half, we were able to settle and impose our will on them.”
Keatts knows that Virginia forces teams to make plays one-on-one, and the Wolfpack have some gifted scorers. Four different players reached double figures, and only Duke has scored more points against the Virginia defense. NCSU might have only shot 34.4 percent from the field, but the opportunities were there.
“We have enough firepower to score on the offensive end,” Keatts said. “Some guys made some big plays down the stretch.”
NC State's defense keys on Kyle Guy
NC State’s defense frustrated sophomore power forward Jordan Nwora of Louisville into a 3 of 12 shooting effort Jan. 24, and the aforementioned Reed went 5 of 17 for Clemson. Guy entered the contest averaging 14.3 points per game, and the Wolfpack held him to just 3 of 11 from the field and 1 of 5 on three-pointers.
Guy hit arguably the Cavaliers biggest shot of the game, a step-back corner three-pointer to give UVA a 64-61 lead with two minutes left.
“I think Virginia made a couple of more plays at the end, especially in overtime to win the game,” Keatts said. “Kyle Guy made an unbelievable three-pointer at the end.”
Walker said the defense kept a close eye on Guy’s movements.
“We knew going into the game that he’s going to hit real difficult shots,” Walker said. “He is a heck of a player and can shoot it from anywhere. He is real good at dictating his pace and changing speeds. You always have to have a hand up and know where he is.”
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook