NC State athletics will enter a new era this summer.

Army director of athletics Boo Corrigan will take the same position at NC State, starting May 1. He will replace Debbie Yow, who is stepping down at the end of her contract in June as had previously been planned.

NC State officially announced the hire this morning.

"I am honored to be selected by Chancellor Woodson to lead NC State athletics, and my family and I are thrilled to be part of the Wolfpack," Corrigan said in a prepared statement. "NC State is a special institution with a long, proud athletic history and an incredible fan base. I'm excited to work with the university's outstanding coaches, talented student-athletes and dedicated staff to build on the strong foundation developed over the last several years and look forward to moving NC State to even higher levels in all aspects of the student-athlete experience."

Corrigan comes to Raleigh with impressive credentials. He was named the 2017 National Association of Collegiate Director of Athletics’ AD of the Year. He has been the director of athletics at Army since 2011.

In his time at Army, his most notable hire was bringing in Jeff Monken from Georgia Southern to take over the football program. Under Monken, Army has gone 29-10 over the past three seasons with three bowl wins, which was also the first time in program history it had reached three straight bowls, and finished ranked in the top 20 of the polls after an 11-2 campaign this past fall (No. 19 in the AP Poll, No. 20 per the coaches). That was the best finish in the polls since 1958. Army's back-to-back 10-win seasons was a first and the 11 wins were a program best.

It has also won three straight games against Navy to snap a 14-game losing skid in one of the best rivalries in all of sports. Army had been to just one bowl (2010) since 1996 before Monken arrived and were 8-28 in the three years prior to his arrival.

Overall, Army has won 20 Patriot League regular-season or tournament championships in Corrigan’s tenure.

Off the field, Corrigan helped Army’s budget. From 2011-16, the Army A. Club has seen a nearly 200 percent increase in giving from $2.5 million to approximately $7.5 million, and the department’s endowment funds have grown by more than $18 million. He also helped lead efforts that raise more than $35 million for new and renovated facilities.

"With Debbie's retirement as NC State's athletics director, it was critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success we have enjoyed during her tenure," Woodson said. "In Boo we have found a very successful leader who puts student-athletes first, builds strong relationships both internally and externally, and is committed to the development of coaches and staff to achieve at a very high level. I could not be more excited about the future of NC State athletics."

Corrigan, the son of former ACC commissioner Gene Corrigan, graduated from Notre Dame in 1990. He was an associate AD at Navy from 2002-04 before taking a similar position at Notre Dame in 2004. In 2008, he moved to the Triangle to take over as an associate AD at Duke before leaving for Army in 2011.

Corrigan will have big shoes to fill in Yow, who has transformed NC State athletics since being hired in 2010. NC State finished 15th in the final 2017-18 standings for the Learfield Directors’ Cup, and the department’s revenue has been boosted to about $86 million.

"Although I don't know Boo personally, his achievements speak for themselves and I have great respect for his body of work," Yow said. "His family has significant ties to the ACC, and Chancellor Woodson has made an outstanding choice for the future of NC State athletics."