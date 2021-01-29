 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 29
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 29

Matt Carter
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 29.



NC State Wolfpack basketball guard Devon Daniels.
Devon Daniels is out for the remainder of the season. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Preview: NC State wrestling travels to North Caroilna for rivalry showdown

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women’s hoops 1979 squad broke through against top-ranked teams

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s Devon Daniels out for remainder of 2020-21 season

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s win over Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Ranking NC State football’s 2021 opponents

• The Wolfpacker — Ten takeaways from the Wolfpack’s 2021 football schedule

• The Wolfpacker — ACC releases NC State Wolfpack’s 2021 football schedule

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Devon Daniels is out for the season. What does that mean for the Wolfpack?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s 2021 football schedule is out. Here’s who the Wolfpack plays.

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s 2021 football schedule released

• Winston-Salem Journal — 2021 NC State football schedule announced; Wolfpack to open with South Florida

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s Devon Daniels out for the season

• Technician — No. 2 NC State drops first game of season in overtime to Virginia Tech

• Technician — Devon Daniels to miss remainder of men’s basketball season with torn ACL

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack football announces 2021 schedule

• GoPack.com — Update on Devon Daniels

• GoPack.com — Second-ranked Wolfpack falls to Virginia Tech in OT

• GoPack.com — Friday night duals: No. 3 @Packwrestle visits No. 14 UNC

• GoPack.com — Forbes honored on 2021 preseason All-ACC Softball Team

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

