Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Preview: NC State wrestling travels to North Caroilna for rivalry showdown
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack women’s hoops 1979 squad broke through against top-ranked teams
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s Devon Daniels out for remainder of 2020-21 season
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s win over Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs. Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking NC State football’s 2021 opponents
• The Wolfpacker — Ten takeaways from the Wolfpack’s 2021 football schedule
• The Wolfpacker — ACC releases NC State Wolfpack’s 2021 football schedule
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Devon Daniels is out for the season. What does that mean for the Wolfpack?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s 2021 football schedule is out. Here’s who the Wolfpack plays.
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s 2021 football schedule released
• Winston-Salem Journal — 2021 NC State football schedule announced; Wolfpack to open with South Florida
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s Devon Daniels out for the season
• Technician — No. 2 NC State drops first game of season in overtime to Virginia Tech
• Technician — Devon Daniels to miss remainder of men’s basketball season with torn ACL
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack football announces 2021 schedule
• GoPack.com — Update on Devon Daniels
• GoPack.com — Second-ranked Wolfpack falls to Virginia Tech in OT
• GoPack.com — Friday night duals: No. 3 @Packwrestle visits No. 14 UNC
• GoPack.com — Forbes honored on 2021 preseason All-ACC Softball Team
Tweets Of The Day
NC State's full schedule including a Friday game vs. UNC to end the regular season and a Thursday opener against South Florida. pic.twitter.com/g9Fad1Cpaa— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 28, 2021
Truly blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University @PackFootball @9FiguresCEO @Coach_Smithey @tparkerfootball pic.twitter.com/WupHXwAGq6— Roman (Rome) Doles (@DolesRoman) January 28, 2021
Absolutely awful news. Devon Daniels was in the middle of an awesome senior season, one of the best shot creators and pick-and-roll engines in the country. Got better every season he was at NC State and was rolling at an All-ACC level this year. https://t.co/BFdL0jcWqJ— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) January 28, 2021
Thought this was one of DJ Funderburk's better defensive games this season (2 blocks + 1 steal), including some 1-5 switching in the 1st half with Manny Bates on the bench in foul trouble. DJ as switch center defensively is something NC State had success with last season, too. https://t.co/lEQRGR8qss— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) January 28, 2021
Trea Turner. Joe Dunand. Will Wilson.@NCStateBaseball has churned out quality shortstops.— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 28, 2021
Jose Torres is a worthy successor.
Torres headlines our preview of NC State entering 2021: https://t.co/Aan30G8Muq pic.twitter.com/4uCsVZwiJZ
How amazing was @HokiesWBB's 26-point OT in upsetting No. 2 NC State? According to @ESPNStatsInfo, it's the most points ever scored in an OT period by a D-I WBB program, and ties the D-I MBB record for scoring in an OT period. https://t.co/kO71DVwm6L— Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) January 29, 2021
You can’t count me out even if you wanted to 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/8Ea5G9E54t— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) January 28, 2021
Video Of The Day
𝕎𝕖 𝕤𝕖𝕖 𝕪𝕠𝕦, @Zo_Brown! 😎 pic.twitter.com/nPWrrNo2tD— Fenerbahçe Beko (@FBBasketbol) January 28, 2021
