NC State hasn’t been recruiting defensive back Dana Greenhow that long, but new safeties/nickel coach Charlton Warren has long known about him.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Fayetteville (Ga.) Sandy Creek High was offered by NC State on Jan. 28, and has set up an official visit June 20-22.

Greenhow, who goes by “Diggy” credited Warren for the recent interest.