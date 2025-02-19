Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 19

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack Central — Junior RB Jamal Rule makes return trip to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State has unique connection to junior safety Cortez Redding
The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE Nathan Agyemang impressed with NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State heads to Chapel Hill for men’s basketball showdown vs. UNC. Here’s what’s at stake
Charlotte Observer — Could a winter storm postpone the NC State-UNC men’s basketball game? What we know
Charlotte Observer — How ‘J-Wit’ could change the matchups for UNC’s rivalry game against NC State
Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics championship odds over the next five years
Technician — NC State wrestling’s senior class leaves behind legacy of greatness
Technician — COLUMN: No. 13 NC State women’s basketball has a glaring issue
GoPack.com — No. 13/12 Pack Plays at No. 20/20 Georgia Tech
GoPack.com — Pack Shuts Down Elon, 4-0
GoPack.com — Strong Close Sends Pack to Seventh Place Finish in Loaded Watersound Field
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Secures Two Bronze Medals and Sets New School Record on Day One of ACC Championships
GoPack.com — Late Liberty Rally Stuns Wolfpack
GoPack.com — Pack Heads to UNC for Battle with Tar Heels
