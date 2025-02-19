Premium content
Published Feb 19, 2025
Scouting North Carolina
Jacey Zembal
NC State travels to North Carolina at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN, weather permitting.

The two rivals played each other Jan. 11 in Raleigh, with the Tar Heels narrowly winning 63-61. UNC has shaken up its lineup and have gone 4-5 since then, and in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament.

NC State’s loss to UNC started a nine-game losing skid, which was snapped with a 70-62 win over Boston College on Saturday. The Wolfpack are 10-15 overall and 3-11 in the ACC, and fighting to reach the ACC Tournament with six games left.

Overview

