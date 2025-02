NC State has invested over a year in recruiting Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High junior wide receiver Jaire Richburg.

Richburg will be officially visiting NC State on June 20-22, and he recently attended Junior Day on Feb. 1. The Wolfpack offered Richburg on Nov. 14, 2023.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is in the stretch drive of his basketball season, and then he'll sort out his other official visits. Virginia Tech is also set for May 30-June 1.