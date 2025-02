Charlotte (N.C.) Christian junior running back Jamal Rule was able to return to NC State for the first time since being offered.

NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel offered Rule on Nov. 27, 2024, and he attended the Wolfpack’s Junior Day on Feb. 1.

Rule attended the NC State vs. Tennessee game Sept. 7 in Charlotte, N.C., and got to see NCSU practice before playing North Carolina on Nov. 30.