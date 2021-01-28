NC State's 2021 football schedule was released Thursday morning. Now that the dates for each game are confirmed, it's time to look at how the Wolfpack's 12 opponents compare to each other in level of difficulty. Here are the Pack's 2021 opponents ranked 1-12 from most winnable to most difficult:

NC State will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face Miami for the second-straight season. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

12. Furman

Furman's 2020 season was postponed to the spring of 2021, and the Paladins haven't played since Nov. 2019. (Associated Press)

When: Week three, Sept. 18 2020 record: N/A (Season postponed to Spring 2021) Best returning player: Senior running back Devin Wynn (90.9 yards per game, 14 touchdowns in 2019) All-time series record: Furman leads 5-8-4 Last meeting: NC State 49-16 (2017)

11. South Florida

USF's starting quarterback Jordan McCloud entered the transfer portal following the 2020 season. (Mary Holt)

When: Week one, Sept. 2 (Thursday night) 2020 record: 1-8 (0-7 American) Best returning player: Senior linebacker Antonio Grier (50 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2020) All-time series record: NC State leads 2-1 Last meeting: NC State 49-17 (2014)

10. Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz is the son of former NC State coach Lou Holtz. (USA Today)

When: Week five, Oct. 2 2020 record: 5-5 (4-2 Conference USA) Best returning player: Freshman linebacker Tyler Grubbs (99 tackles, 9.5 TFL, one sack and one forced fumble in 2020) All-time series record: NC State leads 1-0 Last meeting: NC State 40-14 (2013) Observations: It's important to consider when this game will be played to fairly gauge the level of difficulty of the matchup. While Louisiana Tech shouldn't scare Wolfpack fans after the Bulldogs finished .500 in 2020 out of Conference USA, NC State will host the Skip Holtz-coached squad one week after hosting Clemson in late September. A meeting with the Tigers is always a physically exhausting event, and the Wolfpack's energy against La. Tech will be something to watch. Another interesting storyline will be the familial connection. Holtz, the Bulldogs head coach, is the son of former NC State coach Lou Holtz, who coached the Pack from 1972-1975. He later went on to have a historic career at Notre Dame and as an ESPN personality.

9. Syracuse

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is 1-4 against NC State and Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren. (Syracuse.com)

When: Week 12, Nov. 20 2020 record: 1-10 (1-9 ACC) Best returning player: Sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones (68 tackles, 4 INTs, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2020) All-time series record: NC State leads 12-2 Last meeting: NC State 36-29 (2020)

8. Louisville

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is the Cardinals' top returning passer and rusher in 2021.

When: Week nine, Oct. 30 2020 record: 4-7 (3-7 ACC) Best returning player: Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham (237 passing yards per game, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, 55 rushing yards per game, 7 rushing TDs in 2020) All-time series record: Louisville leads 7-3 Last meeting: Louisville 34-20 (2019)

7. Florida State (away)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is the Seminoles' top returning passer and rusher in 2021. (Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)

When: Week 10, Nov. 6 2020 record: 3-6 (2-6 ACC) Best returning player: Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis (132 passing yards per game, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 70 rushing yards per game, 7 rushing TDs in 2020) All-time series record: Florida State leads 26-14 Last meeting: NC State 38-22 (2020)

6. Boston College (away)

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec finished fourth in the ACC in passing yards per game in 2020. (Paul Rutherford/USAToday)

When: Week seven, Oct. 16 2020 record: 6-5 (5-5 ACC) Best returning player: Redshirt sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec (255.8 passing yards per game, 17 TDs, 5 INTs in 2020) All-time series record: Boston College leads 10-7 Last meeting: Boston College 45-24 (2019)

5. Mississippi State (away)

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hired by the Bulldogs in 2020 and has an all-time record of 143-97. (Derrick E. Hingle/USA Today Sports)

When: Week two, Sept. 11 2020 record: 4-7 (3-7 SEC) Best returning player: Freshman corner Emmanuel Forbes (44 tackles, 5 INTS, three interception returns for TDs (led FBS) in 2020) All-time series record: Series tied 3-3 Last meeting: Mississippi State 51-28 (2015) Observations: NC State was supposed to host the Bulldogs in 2020 as its marquee non-conference matchup, but the game was scratched due to the scheduling changes caused by COVID-19. This early-season contest should be a good gauge for how competitive this Wolfpack team will be in 2021. The matchup will present a particularly tough test for the young NC State secondary, who will have its hands full against Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's air raid offense.

4. Wake Forest (away)

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson is 3-4 against NC State with the Demon Deacons. (Rich Barnes/ACC Media Services)

When: Week 11, Nov. 13 2020 record: 4-5 (3-4 ACC) Best returning player: Redshirt junior wide receiver Jaquarri Roberson (102.9 receiving yards per game, 62 receptions and eight TDs in 2020) All-time series record: NC State leads 67-41-6 Last meeting: NC State 45-42 (2020)

3. North Carolina

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the top returning passer in the ACC after averaging 298.8 yards per game in 2020. (AP Photo)

When: Week 13, Nov. 26 (Friday night) 2020 record: 8-4 (7-3 ACC) Best returning player: Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell (298.8 passing yards per game, 30 TDs, seven INTs, five rushing TDs in 2020) All-time series record: UNC leads 68-36-6 Last meeting: UNC 48-21 (2020) Observations: No matter what the two teams' records are entering the final week of the regular season, this Friday night matchup will attract plenty of eyeballs over rivalry weekend in college football. North Carolina has had NC State's number in the past two seasons since Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown returned to the program in 2019. UNC was able to run all over the Wolfpack in Kenan Memorial Stadium in what was a ranked matchup in 2020. The game was played one week after the Pack's starting quarterback Devin Leary suffered a season-ending leg break against Duke, so morale could have played a factor for State. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell's postgame comments following the latest meeting in Chapel Hill should give NC State's players plenty of bulletin board material to enter the 2021 matchup with fire in their bellies.

2. Miami (away)

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King had a season-high 430 passing yards, five touchdowns and 105 rushing yards against NC State in 2020. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

When: Week eight, Oct. 23 2020 record: 8-3 (7-2 ACC) Best returning player: Redshirt senior quarterback D'Eriq King (244.2 passing yards per game, 23 TDs, five INTs, 48.9 rushing yards per game and four rushing TDs in 2020) All-time series record: Miami leads 5-10-1 Last meeting: Miami 44-41 (2020)

1. Clemson

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw four touchdowns and zero interceptions in two starts for the Tigers in 2020. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo AP)