Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State vs Wake Forest
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Breaking down NC State's 72-67 win over Wake Forest Wednesday night.
-Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels' leg injury in the second half.
-Did the Wolfpack get back to its identity of forcing turnovers and creating points off of those takeaways?
-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.
-AND much more!
You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!
Watch the podcast and subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Download and listen to the podcast
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook