Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 72-67 win over Wake Forest Wednesday night.

-Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels' leg injury in the second half.

-Did the Wolfpack get back to its identity of forcing turnovers and creating points off of those takeaways?

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

