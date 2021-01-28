The Atlantic Coast Conference released NC State Wolfpack football's 2021 schedule Thursday morning.

The Pack finished the 2020 campaign 8-4 with a program-record seven conference wins. NC State finished the season with a 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Wolfpack will open the ACC schedule this fall by hosting Clemson and will conclude the regular season with a Friday night meeting against rival UNC over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Here is the NC State's football schedule in 2021: