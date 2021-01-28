ACC releases NC State Wolfpack's 2021 football schedule
The Atlantic Coast Conference released NC State Wolfpack football's 2021 schedule Thursday morning.
The Pack finished the 2020 campaign 8-4 with a program-record seven conference wins. NC State finished the season with a 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
The Wolfpack will open the ACC schedule this fall by hosting Clemson and will conclude the regular season with a Friday night meeting against rival UNC over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Here is the NC State's football schedule in 2021:
Thursday, Sept. 2 — South Florida Bulls
Saturday, Sept. 11 — at Mississippi State
Saturday, Sept. 18 — Furman Paladins
Saturday, Sept. 25 — Clemson
Saturday, Oct. 2 — Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Saturday, Oct. 9 — BYE
Saturday, Oct. 16 — at Boston College
Saturday, Oct. 23 —at Miami
Saturday, Oct. 30 — Louisville
Saturday, Nov. 6 — at Florida State
Saturday, Nov. 13 — at Wake Forest
Saturday, Nov. 20 — Syracuse
Friday, Nov. 26— North Carolina
Saturday, Dec. 5 — ACC Championship Game, Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
NC State's full schedule including a Friday game vs. UNC to end the regular season and a Thursday opener against South Florida. pic.twitter.com/g9Fad1Cpaa— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 28, 2021
