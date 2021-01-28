 NC State Wolfpack football's 2021 schedule released
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 08:08:47 -0600') }} football Edit

ACC releases NC State Wolfpack's 2021 football schedule

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Atlantic Coast Conference released NC State Wolfpack football's 2021 schedule Thursday morning.

The Pack finished the 2020 campaign 8-4 with a program-record seven conference wins. NC State finished the season with a 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Wolfpack will open the ACC schedule this fall by hosting Clemson and will conclude the regular season with a Friday night meeting against rival UNC over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Here is the NC State's football schedule in 2021:

NC State Wolfpack football Isaiah Moore
NC State Wolfpack football went 8-4 in 2020 with a program-record seven ACC wins. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Thursday, Sept. 2 — South Florida Bulls

Saturday, Sept. 11 — at Mississippi State

Saturday, Sept. 18 — Furman Paladins

Saturday, Sept. 25 — Clemson

Saturday, Oct. 2 — Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Saturday, Oct. 9 — BYE

Saturday, Oct. 16 — at Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 23 —at Miami

Saturday, Oct. 30 — Louisville

Saturday, Nov. 6 — at Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 13 — at Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 20 — Syracuse

Friday, Nov. 26— North Carolina

Saturday, Dec. 5 — ACC Championship Game, Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}