{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 10:10:04 -0600') }}

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 10

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

• The Wolfpacker — Reporter says fresh start at NC State will do Brian Mitchell good

• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's basketball suffers first loss in a tale of two halves

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State football commit OL Anthony Carter

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Notre Dame at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: OL Anthony Carter

• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires defensive line coach Charley Wiles

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football completes defensive staff changes

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC head coach Courtney Banghart talks about the upset win over North Carolina State.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Tar Heels women knock off previously unbeaten N.C. State, 66-60

• GoPack.com — Non-Conference Ranked Battle as #6 @PackWrestle Hosts #12 Princeton

• GoPack.com — No. 23 Men's Tennis Kicks Off Season with Home Doubleheader

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Falls to Tar Heels

• Technician — Chance for redemption against Virginia Tech for men’s basketball

• Technician — Plenty of basketball still ahead for Wolfpack after first loss

• Technician — Pack women’s basketball loses streak to North Carolina for second consecutive year

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. North Carolina

• Technician — Charley Wiles announced as defensive line coach


