The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headline
• The Wolfpacker — Reporter says fresh start at NC State will do Brian Mitchell good
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's basketball suffers first loss in a tale of two halves
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State football commit OL Anthony Carter
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Notre Dame at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: OL Anthony Carter
• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires defensive line coach Charley Wiles
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football completes defensive staff changes
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC head coach Courtney Banghart talks about the upset win over North Carolina State.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Tar Heels women knock off previously unbeaten N.C. State, 66-60
• GoPack.com — Non-Conference Ranked Battle as #6 @PackWrestle Hosts #12 Princeton
• GoPack.com — No. 23 Men's Tennis Kicks Off Season with Home Doubleheader
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Falls to Tar Heels
• Technician — Chance for redemption against Virginia Tech for men’s basketball
• Technician — Plenty of basketball still ahead for Wolfpack after first loss
• Technician — Pack women’s basketball loses streak to North Carolina for second consecutive year
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. North Carolina
• Technician — Charley Wiles announced as defensive line coach
Tweets of the day
🗣Hey Twitter— Phenom_Exposure (@PhenomExposure) January 10, 2020
Carter Whitt or Bobby Pettiford
Who you taking in their matchup tomorrow night at #PhenomCityOfOaks?! pic.twitter.com/H7n9cyjyUX
It was an honor to speak at the CRU spring semester kickoff meeting tonight. These are some of my favorite @NCState students. They help make @PNCArena such a tough place to play for our opponents. Thank you for your support CRU and excited to see you guys at our games! pic.twitter.com/HypUTdDgjn— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) January 10, 2020
A new reason to be a Wolfpack fan. NC State hires Charley Wiles as defensive line coach https://t.co/ZHpGJXfUrc via @roanoketimes— Roland Lazenby (@lazenby) January 10, 2020
From a NCAA resume standpoint, tomorrow's game for NC State at VT is big.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) January 10, 2020
NC State as of now has 6 Q1 opportunities left.
Tomorrow would appear to be the most probable to win.
Not a must win, but you win tomorrow, that could be a W that carries a lot of weight come March.
I spent November going to college football games to figure out why attendance has fallen at FBS schools. I partied with dentists, got denied from frats, and realized that the answer is both very simple and extremely complicated: https://t.co/TG8JiudERv— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 10, 2020
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook